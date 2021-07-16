On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Red Sox-Yankees to play Friday night after PPD due to COVID

The Associated Press
July 16, 2021 3:47 pm
1 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The Boston Red Sox and Yankees will play Friday night after a game scheduled for Thursday was postponed following three positive coronavirus tests involving three vaccinated New York pitchers.

Jonathan Loaisiga, Nestor Cortes Jr. and Wandy Peralta have all been added to the COVID-19 injured list by the Yankees, and three other players were awaiting lab results and were in quarantine as of Thursday.

Loaisiga went on the COVID-19 injured list Saturday, when the Yankees were in Houston, and he did not travel home with the team Sunday. Cortes and Peralta went on the COVID-19 IL on Thursday.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Thursday all three were fully vaccinated, as are most of the players on the team. Among the three, two received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and the other was either Pfizer or Moderna, according to Cashman.

Cashman did not say whether the other New York players in quarantine included any of the team’s All-Stars who were in Denver this week: Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole and Aroldis Chapman.

MLB was conducting contact tracing under its protocols.

New York announced that Thursday’s postponement will be made up as part of a split-admission doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 17.

