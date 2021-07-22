On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Rhoades, VCU agree to contract extension

The Associated Press
July 22, 2021 2:21 pm
< a min read
      

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Commonwealth University men’s basketball coach Mike Rhoades has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him on the Rams’ sideline through the 2026-27 season.

Athletic director and vice president Ed McLaughlin made the announcement Thursday.

Rhoades has compiled an 80-43 record in four years at VCU and led the Rams to the Atlantic 10 title in 2019 and NCAA Tournament berths in 2019 and 2021.

___

        Insight by JTEK: Learn how agencies are defining the role of cloud services today and in the future, while also emphasizing the considerations for each of those decisions by downloading this exclusive e-book.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Archives in California introduce “Big Orange” bikes for staff to travel around