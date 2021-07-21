Trending:
Richards expected to start for the Red Sox against Blue Jays

The Associated Press
July 21, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Boston Red Sox (57-38, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (48-43, third in the AL East)

Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Garrett Richards (5-5, 4.91 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Robbie Ray (8-4, 2.94 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 138 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Boston will meet on Wednesday.

The Blue Jays are 22-21 on their home turf. Toronto hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .327 this season, led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with a mark of .419.

The Red Sox have gone 29-19 away from home. Boston is slugging .442 as a unit. Rafael Devers leads the team with a slugging percentage of .569.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 13-4. Nick Pivetta notched his eighth victory and Kike Hernandez went 3-for-5 with a double, two home runs and three RBIs for Boston. Ross Stripling registered his sixth loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 31 home runs and is slugging .669.

Devers leads the Red Sox with 23 home runs and has 75 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .259 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Red Sox: 4-6, .239 batting average, 5.25 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), David Phelps: (right lat), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Alek Manoah: (back), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), A.J. Cole: (neck), Tyler Chatwood: (neck), Anthony Castro: (ulnar nerve), Corey Dickerson: (foot).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf), Eduard Bazardo: (lat), Matt Andriese: (hamstring), Marwin Gonzalez: (hamstring), Christian Arroyo: (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

