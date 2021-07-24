On Air: Meet the Press
Sports News

Rougned Odor helps Yankees rally for 4-3 win over Red Sox

The Associated Press
July 24, 2021 7:57 pm
1 min read
      

BOSTON (AP) — Rougned Odor’s two-run double highlighted a four-run rally in the eighth inning after his two errors helped Boston build an early lead, and the New York Yankees beat the Red Sox 4-3 on Saturday.

Gleyber Torres added a go-ahead, bloop single for the Yankees. They are 3-9 this season against their longtime rivals.

The Red Sox, who had won four in a row, put runners on second and third with two outs in the ninth before Aroldis Chapman struck out Kiké Hernández for his 18th save.

Boston starter Nathan Eovaldi was breezing along, throwing a shutout with two outs in the eighth before he was lifted after Brett Gardner’s RBI single.

Adam Ottavino (2-3) relieved and allowed Giancarlo Stanton’s bloop, ground-rule double. Odor drove his tying hit off the Green Monster and Torres followed a single that dropped in down the right-field line.

New York starter Jameson Taillon (6-4) gave up three runs — one earned — in seven innings, striking out four and walking three.

DIAMONDBACKS 7, CUBS 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Daulton Varsho homered in his third straight game and hit a tiebreaking single in a three-run seventh inning, leading Arizona past Chicago.

The teams waited out a 1-hour, 39-minute rain delay after the top of the ninth. By then, the Cubs were well on their way to their 18th loss in 24 games.

Merrill Kelly (7-7) was the winner, and former Diamondbacks reliever Andrew Chafin (0-2) took the loss.

Andrew Young also homered for Arizona. Willson Contreras connected for Chicago.

