Russia 3, Argentina 1 (21-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-21)

Russia_Spiker-E. Kliuka (10-20), D. Volkov (13-27), M. Mikhaylov (14-25) (won-total attempts); Blocker-A. Volvich (3-10), I. Iakovlev (4-19), D. Volkov (3-7), M. Mikhaylov (3-10); Server-I. Kobzar (1-18), P. Pankov (0-8), A. Volvich (0-10), I. Iakovlev (0-13), E. Kliuka (2-16), D. Volkov (0-13), Y. Podlesnykh (0-1), M. Mikhaylov (0-16); Scorer-M. Mikhaylov (17-51).

Argentina_Spiker-B. Lima (17-32), F. Conte (8-27), E. Palacios (9-19) (won-total attempts); Blocker-L. de Cecco (1-7), S. Sole (3-17), A. Loser (1-7), F. Pereyra (1-1), E. Palacios (1-5); Server-L. de Cecco (0-11), M. Sanchez (0-1), S. Sole (1-17), A. Loser (0-14), F. Pereyra (0-4), B. Lima (1-12), F. Conte (1-14), C. Poglajen (0-1), E. Palacios (1-13); Scorer-B. Lima (18-48).

Referees_Denny Cespedes, Dominican Republic. Paulo Turci, Brazil. Jacobus Nederhoed, Netherlands.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.