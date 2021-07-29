Trending:
Ryu scheduled to start for Blue Jays at Red Sox

The Associated Press
July 29, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Toronto Blue Jays (50-48, fourth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (63-40, first in the AL East)

Boston; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (9-5, 3.44 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (7-5, 5.23 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 113 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -114, Blue Jays -103; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston and Toronto will face off on Thursday.

The Red Sox are 33-21 on their home turf. Boston is averaging 4.8 RBIs per game this season. Rafael Devers leads the team with 84 total runs batted in.

The Blue Jays have gone 28-26 away from home. Toronto is slugging .455 as a unit. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a slugging percentage of .656.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 4-1. Garrett Whitlock earned his fourth victory and Jarren Duran went 1-for-2 with a triple and two RBIs for Boston. Steven Matz registered his sixth loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devers leads the Red Sox with 57 extra base hits and is slugging .592.

Bo Bichette leads the Blue Jays with 118 hits and is batting .297.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 7-3, .259 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .265 batting average, 4.73 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Hirokazu Sawamura: (tricep), Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (migraine), Ryan Brasier: (calf), Eduard Bazardo: (lat), Matt Andriese: (hamstring), Danny Santana: (groin), Marwin Gonzalez: (hamstring), Christian Arroyo: (hamstring).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), David Phelps: (right lat), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Alek Manoah: (back), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), A.J. Cole: (neck), Tyler Chatwood: (neck), Anthony Castro: (ulnar nerve), Corey Dickerson: (foot), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

