On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

San Diego 10, Washington 4

The Associated Press
July 18, 2021 12:03 am
< a min read
      
San Diego Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 10 18 9 Totals 34 4 10 4
Pham lf 3 2 3 1 Escobar 2b 5 0 2 0
Tatis Jr. ss 5 2 4 2 Turner ss 4 2 1 0
Cronenworth 1b 4 0 2 2 Soto rf 4 1 0 0
M.Machado 3b 4 1 3 2 Zimmerman 1b 4 1 1 3
Myers rf 3 1 1 0 Harrison lf 4 0 3 1
Grisham cf 5 0 0 0 Mercer 3b 3 0 0 0
Kim 2b 5 0 2 2 Rivera c 4 0 1 0
Rivas c 5 2 2 0 Robles cf 3 0 0 0
Snell p 2 1 1 0 Corbin p 1 0 0 0
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 Finnegan p 0 0 0 0
Profar ph 1 0 0 0 Hernandez ph 1 0 1 0
Johnson p 0 0 0 0 Clay p 0 0 0 0
Hosmer ph 0 1 0 0 A.Machado p 0 0 0 0
Hill p 0 0 0 0 Harper p 0 0 0 0
Adams p 0 0 0 0 Bell ph 1 0 1 0
O’Grady ph 1 0 0 0
Diaz p 0 0 0 0
San Diego 212 003 200 10
Washington 103 000 000 4

E_M.Machado (6), Rivera (2), Soto 2 (3). DP_San Diego 2, Washington 4. LOB_San Diego 8, Washington 9. 2B_M.Machado (16), Kim (8), Tatis Jr. (18), Harrison (14). HR_Zimmerman (10). SB_Turner (20), Robles (8), Tatis Jr. (22). SF_M.Machado (7). S_Corbin (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Snell 4 6 4 4 4 3
Stammen W,4-2 1 1 0 0 0 0
Johnson 1 1 0 0 0 1
Hill 1 0 0 0 0 1
Adams 1 0 0 0 0 3
Diaz 1 2 0 0 0 2
Washington
Corbin L,6-8 5 1-3 10 6 6 4 3
Finnegan 2-3 4 2 2 0 1
Clay 2-3 2 2 1 1 1
A.Machado 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Harper 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Snell (Robles).

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Chris Segal; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, James Hoye.

        Insight by JTEK: Learn how agencies are defining the role of cloud services today and in the future, while also emphasizing the considerations for each of those decisions by downloading this exclusive e-book.

T_3:37. A_33,232 (41,339).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS America conducts flight operations in the Solomon Sea