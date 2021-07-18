San Diego 10, Washington 4

|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|10
|18
|9
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|10
|4
|
|Pham lf
|3
|2
|3
|1
|
|Escobar 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Tatis Jr. ss
|5
|2
|4
|2
|
|Turner ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Cronenworth 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Soto rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|M.Machado 3b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|
|Zimmerman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Myers rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Harrison lf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|
|Grisham cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mercer 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kim 2b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|
|Rivera c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rivas c
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Snell p
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Corbin p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Finnegan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Profar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernandez ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clay p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hosmer ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|A.Machado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harper p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bell ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|O’Grady ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|San Diego
|212
|003
|200
|—
|10
|Washington
|103
|000
|000
|—
|4
E_M.Machado (6), Rivera (2), Soto 2 (3). DP_San Diego 2, Washington 4. LOB_San Diego 8, Washington 9. 2B_M.Machado (16), Kim (8), Tatis Jr. (18), Harrison (14). HR_Zimmerman (10). SB_Turner (20), Robles (8), Tatis Jr. (22). SF_M.Machado (7). S_Corbin (6).
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Snell
|4
|
|6
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Stammen W,4-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hill
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Adams
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Diaz
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Corbin L,6-8
|5
|1-3
|10
|6
|6
|4
|3
|Finnegan
|
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Clay
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|A.Machado
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Harper
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Snell (Robles).
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Chris Segal; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:37. A_33,232 (41,339).
