San Diego 3, Atlanta 2

The Associated Press
July 21, 2021 3:13 pm
1 min read
      
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 26 3 7 3 4 6
Pham lf 2 1 0 0 2 0 .267
Tatis Jr. ss 3 1 2 2 1 1 .295
Cronenworth 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .278
Machado 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .276
Myers rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .259
Profar cf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .235
Pomeranz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kim 2b 2 0 1 1 0 0 .212
Rivas c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .220
b-Caratini ph-c 1 0 1 0 0 0 .226
Paddack p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
c-Grisham ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .265
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 25 2 5 1 0 3
Pederson rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .294
Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .234
Freeman 1b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .284
Albies 2b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .258
Riley 3b 2 0 1 1 0 0 .278
Heredia cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .255
Arcia lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .231
K.Smith c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .212
d-Vogt ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .429
Muller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Greene p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Almonte ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .224
Santana p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .191
San Diego 000 120 0_3 7 1
Atlanta 000 002 0_2 5 0

a-flied out for Greene in the 5th. b-singled for Rivas in the 6th. c-flied out for Paddack in the 6th. d-struck out for K.Smith in the 7th. e-grounded out for Santana in the 7th.

E_Machado (7). LOB_San Diego 7, Atlanta 4. 2B_Profar (12), Machado (18), Albies (28). HR_Tatis Jr. (29), off Greene. RBIs_Kim (26), Tatis Jr. 2 (66), Riley (46). SB_Profar (10). CS_Profar (3). SF_Kim, Riley. S_Muller.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Myers 2, Machado, Pham); Atlanta 1 (Swanson). RISP_San Diego 0 for 6; Atlanta 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Pederson.

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Paddack, W, 6-6 5 3 0 0 0 1 77 5.17
Pomeranz, H, 9 1 2 2 1 0 0 24 1.89
Melancon, S, 28-32 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.20
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Muller, L, 1-3 4 2 1 1 3 3 87 3.20
Greene 1 2 2 2 1 1 21 10.38
Santana 2 3 0 0 0 2 28 3.33

WP_Muller(2). PB_Caratini (4).

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:36. A_28,621 (41,084).

