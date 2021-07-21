San Diego 3, Atlanta 2

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 26 3 7 3 4 6 Pham lf 2 1 0 0 2 0 .267 Tatis Jr. ss 3 1 2 2 1 1 .295 Cronenworth 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .278 Machado 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .276 Myers rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .259 Profar cf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .235 Pomeranz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kim 2b 2 0 1 1 0 0 .212 Rivas c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .220 b-Caratini ph-c 1 0 1 0 0 0 .226 Paddack p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 c-Grisham ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .265

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 25 2 5 1 0 3 Pederson rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .294 Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .234 Freeman 1b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .284 Albies 2b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .258 Riley 3b 2 0 1 1 0 0 .278 Heredia cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .255 Arcia lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .231 K.Smith c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .212 d-Vogt ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .429 Muller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Greene p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Almonte ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .224 Santana p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .191

San Diego 000 120 0_3 7 1 Atlanta 000 002 0_2 5 0

a-flied out for Greene in the 5th. b-singled for Rivas in the 6th. c-flied out for Paddack in the 6th. d-struck out for K.Smith in the 7th. e-grounded out for Santana in the 7th.

E_Machado (7). LOB_San Diego 7, Atlanta 4. 2B_Profar (12), Machado (18), Albies (28). HR_Tatis Jr. (29), off Greene. RBIs_Kim (26), Tatis Jr. 2 (66), Riley (46). SB_Profar (10). CS_Profar (3). SF_Kim, Riley. S_Muller.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Myers 2, Machado, Pham); Atlanta 1 (Swanson). RISP_San Diego 0 for 6; Atlanta 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Pederson.

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Paddack, W, 6-6 5 3 0 0 0 1 77 5.17 Pomeranz, H, 9 1 2 2 1 0 0 24 1.89 Melancon, S, 28-32 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.20

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Muller, L, 1-3 4 2 1 1 3 3 87 3.20 Greene 1 2 2 2 1 1 21 10.38 Santana 2 3 0 0 0 2 28 3.33

WP_Muller(2). PB_Caratini (4).

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:36. A_28,621 (41,084).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.