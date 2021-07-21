San Diego 3, Atlanta 2

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|26
|3
|7
|3
|4
|6
|
|Pham lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.267
|Tatis Jr. ss
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.295
|Cronenworth 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|Myers rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Profar cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Pomeranz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kim 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.212
|Rivas c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|b-Caratini ph-c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Paddack p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|c-Grisham ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|25
|2
|5
|1
|0
|3
|
|Pederson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Freeman 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Albies 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Riley 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|Heredia cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Arcia lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|K.Smith c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|d-Vogt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.429
|Muller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Greene p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Almonte ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Santana p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Sandoval ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.191
|San Diego
|000
|120
|0_3
|7
|1
|Atlanta
|000
|002
|0_2
|5
|0
a-flied out for Greene in the 5th. b-singled for Rivas in the 6th. c-flied out for Paddack in the 6th. d-struck out for K.Smith in the 7th. e-grounded out for Santana in the 7th.
E_Machado (7). LOB_San Diego 7, Atlanta 4. 2B_Profar (12), Machado (18), Albies (28). HR_Tatis Jr. (29), off Greene. RBIs_Kim (26), Tatis Jr. 2 (66), Riley (46). SB_Profar (10). CS_Profar (3). SF_Kim, Riley. S_Muller.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Myers 2, Machado, Pham); Atlanta 1 (Swanson). RISP_San Diego 0 for 6; Atlanta 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Pederson.
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paddack, W, 6-6
|5
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|77
|5.17
|Pomeranz, H, 9
|1
|
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|24
|1.89
|Melancon, S, 28-32
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.20
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Muller, L, 1-3
|4
|
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|87
|3.20
|Greene
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|21
|10.38
|Santana
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|3.33
WP_Muller(2). PB_Caratini (4).
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_2:36. A_28,621 (41,084).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments