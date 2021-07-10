San Diego 4, Colorado 2

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|5
|10
|
|Tapia lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.287
|Daza cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Story ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.255
|Cron 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.249
|Díaz c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.208
|Owings 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.258
|Freeland p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Hampson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Givens p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lawrence p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Rodgers ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|10
|4
|4
|5
|
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.277
|Machado 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.275
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.276
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.259
|Myers rf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.258
|Rivas c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Knehr p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Diaz p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Profar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Adams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Colorado
|010
|100
|000_2
|4
|0
|San Diego
|000
|102
|10x_4
|10
|0
a-flied out for Kinley in the 7th. b-grounded out for Hill in the 7th. c-grounded out for Lawrence in the 9th.
LOB_Colorado 8, San Diego 7. 2B_Story (18), Freeland (1), Cronenworth (20), Machado (15), Myers (13). RBIs_Díaz (18), Freeland (1), Grisham 2 (36), Myers (37), Machado (60). SB_Story (17).
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 4 (Tapia 2, McMahon); San Diego 2 (Rivas 2, Machado). RISP_Colorado 0 for 5; San Diego 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Grisham. GIDP_Diaz, Rivas.
DP_Colorado 2 (Owings, Story, Cron; Story, Owings, Cron).
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland, L, 1-3
|5
|
|6
|3
|3
|2
|3
|64
|5.48
|Kinley, BS, 0-3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.62
|Givens
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|17
|2.92
|Lawrence
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|4.61
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Knehr
|3
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|4
|3
|76
|4.91
|Diaz, W, 3-1
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|26
|2.30
|Hill, H, 12
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|2.57
|Adams, H, 9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|1.74
|Melancon, S, 27-31
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.09
Inherited runners-scored_Kinley 2-2, Diaz 1-0. HBP_Knehr (Story), Adams (Cron). PB_Díaz (5).
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Sean Barber.
T_3:00. A_34,953 (40,209).
Comments