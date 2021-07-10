San Diego 4, Colorado 2

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 2 4 2 5 10 Tapia lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .287 Daza cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .300 Blackmon rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .265 Story ss 3 1 1 0 0 2 .253 McMahon 3b 3 0 0 0 1 3 .255 Cron 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .249 Díaz c 3 0 1 1 1 0 .208 Owings 2b 3 1 0 0 1 3 .258 Freeland p 2 0 1 1 0 0 .200 Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Hampson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .246 Givens p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Lawrence p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Rodgers ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .261

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 4 10 4 4 5 Pham lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .261 Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .294 Cronenworth 2b 3 2 2 0 1 1 .277 Machado 3b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .275 Grisham cf 4 0 1 2 0 0 .276 Hosmer 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .259 Myers rf 3 0 2 1 1 0 .258 Rivas c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .200 Knehr p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Diaz p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hill p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Profar ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .233 Adams p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Colorado 010 100 000_2 4 0 San Diego 000 102 10x_4 10 0

a-flied out for Kinley in the 7th. b-grounded out for Hill in the 7th. c-grounded out for Lawrence in the 9th.

LOB_Colorado 8, San Diego 7. 2B_Story (18), Freeland (1), Cronenworth (20), Machado (15), Myers (13). RBIs_Díaz (18), Freeland (1), Grisham 2 (36), Myers (37), Machado (60). SB_Story (17).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 4 (Tapia 2, McMahon); San Diego 2 (Rivas 2, Machado). RISP_Colorado 0 for 5; San Diego 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Grisham. GIDP_Diaz, Rivas.

DP_Colorado 2 (Owings, Story, Cron; Story, Owings, Cron).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Freeland, L, 1-3 5 6 3 3 2 3 64 5.48 Kinley, BS, 0-3 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 4.62 Givens 1 2 1 1 1 1 17 2.92 Lawrence 1 1 0 0 1 0 10 4.61

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Knehr 3 2-3 3 2 2 4 3 76 4.91 Diaz, W, 3-1 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 26 2.30 Hill, H, 12 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 15 2.57 Adams, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 1.74 Melancon, S, 27-31 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.09

Inherited runners-scored_Kinley 2-2, Diaz 1-0. HBP_Knehr (Story), Adams (Cron). PB_Díaz (5).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:00. A_34,953 (40,209).

