San Diego 4, Colorado 2

The Associated Press
July 10, 2021 1:26 am
1 min read
      
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 2 4 2 5 10
Tapia lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .287
Daza cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .300
Blackmon rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .265
Story ss 3 1 1 0 0 2 .253
McMahon 3b 3 0 0 0 1 3 .255
Cron 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .249
Díaz c 3 0 1 1 1 0 .208
Owings 2b 3 1 0 0 1 3 .258
Freeland p 2 0 1 1 0 0 .200
Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Hampson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .246
Givens p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lawrence p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Rodgers ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .261
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 4 10 4 4 5
Pham lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .261
Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .294
Cronenworth 2b 3 2 2 0 1 1 .277
Machado 3b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .275
Grisham cf 4 0 1 2 0 0 .276
Hosmer 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .259
Myers rf 3 0 2 1 1 0 .258
Rivas c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .200
Knehr p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Diaz p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Hill p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Profar ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .233
Adams p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colorado 010 100 000_2 4 0
San Diego 000 102 10x_4 10 0

a-flied out for Kinley in the 7th. b-grounded out for Hill in the 7th. c-grounded out for Lawrence in the 9th.

LOB_Colorado 8, San Diego 7. 2B_Story (18), Freeland (1), Cronenworth (20), Machado (15), Myers (13). RBIs_Díaz (18), Freeland (1), Grisham 2 (36), Myers (37), Machado (60). SB_Story (17).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 4 (Tapia 2, McMahon); San Diego 2 (Rivas 2, Machado). RISP_Colorado 0 for 5; San Diego 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Grisham. GIDP_Diaz, Rivas.

DP_Colorado 2 (Owings, Story, Cron; Story, Owings, Cron).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Freeland, L, 1-3 5 6 3 3 2 3 64 5.48
Kinley, BS, 0-3 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 4.62
Givens 1 2 1 1 1 1 17 2.92
Lawrence 1 1 0 0 1 0 10 4.61
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Knehr 3 2-3 3 2 2 4 3 76 4.91
Diaz, W, 3-1 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 26 2.30
Hill, H, 12 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 15 2.57
Adams, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 1.74
Melancon, S, 27-31 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.09

Inherited runners-scored_Kinley 2-2, Diaz 1-0. HBP_Knehr (Story), Adams (Cron). PB_Díaz (5).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:00. A_34,953 (40,209).

