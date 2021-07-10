San Diego 4, Colorado 2

Colorado San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 2 4 2 Totals 31 4 10 4 Tapia lf 5 0 0 0 Pham lf 4 1 2 0 Daza cf 3 0 1 0 Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 0 0 Blackmon rf 4 0 0 0 Cronenworth 2b 3 2 2 0 Story ss 3 1 1 0 Machado 3b 3 1 2 1 McMahon 3b 3 0 0 0 Grisham cf 4 0 1 2 Cron 1b 2 0 0 0 Hosmer 1b 3 0 0 0 Díaz c 3 0 1 1 Myers rf 3 0 2 1 Owings 2b 3 1 0 0 Rivas c 4 0 1 0 Freeland p 2 0 1 1 Knehr p 1 0 0 0 Kinley p 0 0 0 0 Diaz p 1 0 0 0 a-Hampson ph 1 0 0 0 Hill p 0 0 0 0 Givens p 0 0 0 0 b-Profar ph 1 0 0 0 Lawrence p 0 0 0 0 Adams p 0 0 0 0 c-Rodgers ph 1 0 0 0 Melancon p 0 0 0 0

Colorado 010 100 000 — 2 San Diego 000 102 10x — 4

DP_Colorado 2, San Diego 0. LOB_Colorado 8, San Diego 7. 2B_Story (18), Freeland (1), Cronenworth (20), Machado (15), Myers (13). SB_Story (17).

IP H R ER BB SO

Colorado Freeland, L, 1-3 5 6 3 3 2 3 Kinley, BS, 0-3 1 1 0 0 0 1 Givens 1 2 1 1 1 1 Lawrence 1 1 0 0 1 0

San Diego Knehr 3 2-3 3 2 2 4 3 Diaz, W, 3-1 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 Hill, H, 12 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Adams, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 2 Melancon, S, 27-31 1 0 0 0 0 1

Freeland pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Knehr (Story), Adams (Cron).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:00. A_34,953 (40,209).

