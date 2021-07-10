San Diego 4, Colorado 2

|Colorado
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|Totals
|31
|4
|10
|4
|Tapia lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Daza cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Story ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Machado 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Cron 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Myers rf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Owings 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Rivas c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Freeland p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Knehr p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Diaz p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|a-Hampson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Givens p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|b-Profar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lawrence p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Adams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|c-Rodgers ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|010
|100
|000
|—
|2
|San Diego
|000
|102
|10x
|—
|4
DP_Colorado 2, San Diego 0. LOB_Colorado 8, San Diego 7. 2B_Story (18), Freeland (1), Cronenworth (20), Machado (15), Myers (13). SB_Story (17).
|Colorado
|Freeland, L, 1-3
|5
|
|6
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Kinley, BS, 0-3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Givens
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Lawrence
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|San Diego
|Knehr
|3
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|4
|3
|Diaz, W, 3-1
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Hill, H, 12
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Adams, H, 9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Melancon, S, 27-31
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Freeland pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Knehr (Story), Adams (Cron).
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Sean Barber.
T_3:00. A_34,953 (40,209).
