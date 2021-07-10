Trending:
San Diego 4, Colorado 2

The Associated Press
July 10, 2021 1:26 am
< a min read
      
Colorado San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 2 4 2 Totals 31 4 10 4
Tapia lf 5 0 0 0 Pham lf 4 1 2 0
Daza cf 3 0 1 0 Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 0 0
Blackmon rf 4 0 0 0 Cronenworth 2b 3 2 2 0
Story ss 3 1 1 0 Machado 3b 3 1 2 1
McMahon 3b 3 0 0 0 Grisham cf 4 0 1 2
Cron 1b 2 0 0 0 Hosmer 1b 3 0 0 0
Díaz c 3 0 1 1 Myers rf 3 0 2 1
Owings 2b 3 1 0 0 Rivas c 4 0 1 0
Freeland p 2 0 1 1 Knehr p 1 0 0 0
Kinley p 0 0 0 0 Diaz p 1 0 0 0
a-Hampson ph 1 0 0 0 Hill p 0 0 0 0
Givens p 0 0 0 0 b-Profar ph 1 0 0 0
Lawrence p 0 0 0 0 Adams p 0 0 0 0
c-Rodgers ph 1 0 0 0 Melancon p 0 0 0 0
Colorado 010 100 000 2
San Diego 000 102 10x 4

DP_Colorado 2, San Diego 0. LOB_Colorado 8, San Diego 7. 2B_Story (18), Freeland (1), Cronenworth (20), Machado (15), Myers (13). SB_Story (17).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Freeland, L, 1-3 5 6 3 3 2 3
Kinley, BS, 0-3 1 1 0 0 0 1
Givens 1 2 1 1 1 1
Lawrence 1 1 0 0 1 0
San Diego
Knehr 3 2-3 3 2 2 4 3
Diaz, W, 3-1 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 3
Hill, H, 12 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Adams, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 2
Melancon, S, 27-31 1 0 0 0 0 1

Freeland pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Knehr (Story), Adams (Cron).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:00. A_34,953 (40,209).

