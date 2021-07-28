Trending:
San Diego 7, Oakland 4

The Associated Press
July 28, 2021 1:36 am
< a min read
      
Oakland San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 4 11 4 Totals 34 7 12 7
Canha lf 5 1 1 0 Frazier lf 5 2 2 0
Laureano cf 4 1 3 0 Tatis Jr. ss 3 2 2 2
Olson 1b 3 0 0 1 Cronenworth 2b 4 1 2 2
Lowrie 2b 4 0 2 1 Machado 3b 4 1 2 3
Murphy c 4 1 2 2 Hosmer 1b 3 0 1 0
Brown rf 2 0 0 0 Pham rf 4 0 0 0
Piscotty ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Pomeranz p 0 0 0 0
Chapman 3b 4 0 1 0 Melancon p 0 0 0 0
Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 Grisham cf 4 0 0 0
Kaprielian p 2 1 1 0 Caratini c 4 1 2 0
Petit p 0 0 0 0 Paddack p 1 0 0 0
Guerra p 0 0 0 0 Profar ph 1 0 0 0
Kemp ph 1 0 1 0 Pagán p 0 0 0 0
Smith p 0 0 0 0 Hill p 0 0 0 0
Moreland ph 1 0 0 0 Myers rf 1 0 1 0
Oakland 003 000 010 4
San Diego 002 050 00x 7

DP_Oakland 0, San Diego 2. LOB_Oakland 6, San Diego 6. 2B_Lowrie (19), Murphy (18), Laureano (16), Kemp (12), Tatis Jr. (19). HR_Murphy (13), Tatis Jr. (31), Machado (18). SF_Olson (7). S_Paddack (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Kaprielian L,5-4 4 1-3 7 6 6 1 6
Petit 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
Guerra 1 1 0 0 0 0
Smith 2 2 0 0 1 1
San Diego
Paddack W,7-6 6 9 3 3 1 6
Pagán 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Hill 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Pomeranz 1 1 1 1 0 1
Melancon S,31-35 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:08. A_40,162 (40,209).

