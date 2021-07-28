San Diego 7, Oakland 4

|Oakland
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|4
|11
|4
|
|Totals
|34
|7
|12
|7
|
|Canha lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Frazier lf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Laureano cf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|Tatis Jr. ss
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Machado 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Brown rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pham rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Piscotty ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pomeranz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kaprielian p
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Caratini c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Petit p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Paddack p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Profar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kemp ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pagán p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moreland ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Myers rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Oakland
|003
|000
|010
|—
|4
|San Diego
|002
|050
|00x
|—
|7
DP_Oakland 0, San Diego 2. LOB_Oakland 6, San Diego 6. 2B_Lowrie (19), Murphy (18), Laureano (16), Kemp (12), Tatis Jr. (19). HR_Murphy (13), Tatis Jr. (31), Machado (18). SF_Olson (7). S_Paddack (5).
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kaprielian L,5-4
|4
|1-3
|7
|6
|6
|1
|6
|Petit
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Guerra
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Paddack W,7-6
|6
|
|9
|3
|3
|1
|6
|Pagán
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hill
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pomeranz
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Melancon S,31-35
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_3:08. A_40,162 (40,209).
