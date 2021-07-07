San Diego 7, Washington 4

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|5
|6
|
|Escobar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.438
|Turner ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|Soto rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.277
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Castro 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Gomes c
|3
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Harrison lf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.271
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Fedde p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Clay p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Finnegan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Hernandez ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|A.Machado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rodriguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Parra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.148
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|7
|14
|7
|1
|5
|
|Grisham cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Tatis Jr. ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.278
|M.Machado 3b
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|Myers rf
|3
|1
|2
|5
|0
|0
|.252
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Weathers p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Adams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Pham ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Pagán p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Pomeranz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Kim ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Washington
|000
|031
|000_4
|8
|0
|San Diego
|000
|330
|10x_7
|14
|0
a-singled for Adams in the 6th. b-walked for Finnegan in the 7th. c-singled for Pomeranz in the 8th. d-grounded out for Rodriguez in the 9th.
LOB_Washington 7, San Diego 7. 2B_Gomes 2 (10), M.Machado 2 (14), Myers (11). HR_Harrison (5), off Weathers; Soto (10), off Weathers; Myers (10), off Fedde. RBIs_Harrison 3 (27), Soto (39), Myers 5 (35), M.Machado (58), Hosmer (40). SB_Tatis Jr. (19). CS_Soto (5), Pham (4). SF_Myers.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Harrison 2, Soto, Robles); San Diego 5 (M.Machado, Cronenworth, Caratini, Profar). RISP_Washington 1 for 6; San Diego 6 for 12.
Runners moved up_Tatis Jr., Grisham.
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fedde, L, 4-5
|4
|1-3
|8
|6
|6
|1
|2
|93
|4.53
|Clay
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.76
|Finnegan
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.73
|A.Machado
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|25
|2.25
|Rodriguez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.00
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Weathers, W, 4-2
|5
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|0
|2
|71
|3.02
|Adams, H, 8
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|19
|1.80
|Pagán, H, 11
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|17
|3.28
|Hill, H, 11
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2.62
|Pomeranz, H, 8
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|1.59
|Melancon, S, 26-30
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.21
Inherited runners-scored_Clay 2-2, Hill 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Junior Valentine; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:25. A_29,977 (40,209).
