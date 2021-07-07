San Diego 7, Washington 4

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 4 8 4 5 6 Escobar 2b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .438 Turner ss 5 0 0 0 0 0 .316 Soto rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .277 Bell 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .242 Castro 3b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .267 Gomes c 3 1 3 0 1 0 .266 Harrison lf 3 1 1 3 1 1 .271 Robles cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .214 Fedde p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Clay p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Finnegan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Hernandez ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .240 A.Machado p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Parra ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .148

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 7 14 7 1 5 Grisham cf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .271 Tatis Jr. ss 5 0 1 0 0 0 .300 Cronenworth 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .278 M.Machado 3b 4 3 3 1 0 0 .268 Hosmer 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .257 Myers rf 3 1 2 5 0 0 .252 Profar lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .237 Caratini c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .214 Weathers p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Adams p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Pham ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .251 Pagán p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hill p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Pomeranz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Kim ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .212 Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Washington 000 031 000_4 8 0 San Diego 000 330 10x_7 14 0

a-singled for Adams in the 6th. b-walked for Finnegan in the 7th. c-singled for Pomeranz in the 8th. d-grounded out for Rodriguez in the 9th.

LOB_Washington 7, San Diego 7. 2B_Gomes 2 (10), M.Machado 2 (14), Myers (11). HR_Harrison (5), off Weathers; Soto (10), off Weathers; Myers (10), off Fedde. RBIs_Harrison 3 (27), Soto (39), Myers 5 (35), M.Machado (58), Hosmer (40). SB_Tatis Jr. (19). CS_Soto (5), Pham (4). SF_Myers.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Harrison 2, Soto, Robles); San Diego 5 (M.Machado, Cronenworth, Caratini, Profar). RISP_Washington 1 for 6; San Diego 6 for 12.

Runners moved up_Tatis Jr., Grisham.

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fedde, L, 4-5 4 1-3 8 6 6 1 2 93 4.53 Clay 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 11 4.76 Finnegan 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 3.73 A.Machado 1 2 1 1 0 1 25 2.25 Rodriguez 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 2.00

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Weathers, W, 4-2 5 1-3 7 4 4 0 2 71 3.02 Adams, H, 8 2-3 0 0 0 2 2 19 1.80 Pagán, H, 11 2-3 0 0 0 2 0 17 3.28 Hill, H, 11 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 2.62 Pomeranz, H, 8 1 1 0 0 1 1 27 1.59 Melancon, S, 26-30 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 2.21

Inherited runners-scored_Clay 2-2, Hill 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Junior Valentine; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:25. A_29,977 (40,209).

