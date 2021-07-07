Trending:
San Diego 7, Washington 4

The Associated Press
July 7, 2021 1:53 am
Washington San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 4 8 4 Totals 36 7 14 7
Escobar 2b 4 0 0 0 Grisham cf 5 1 2 0
Turner ss 5 0 0 0 Tatis Jr. ss 5 0 1 0
Soto rf 4 1 2 1 Cronenworth 2b 3 1 0 0
Bell 1b 4 0 0 0 M.Machado 3b 4 3 3 1
Castro 3b 3 1 2 0 Hosmer 1b 4 1 2 1
Gomes c 3 1 3 0 Myers rf 3 1 2 5
Harrison lf 3 1 1 3 Profar lf 4 0 1 0
Robles cf 4 0 0 0 Caratini c 4 0 1 0
Fedde p 2 0 0 0 Weathers p 2 0 0 0
Clay p 0 0 0 0 Adams p 0 0 0 0
Finnegan p 0 0 0 0 a-Pham ph 1 0 1 0
b-Hernandez ph 0 0 0 0 Pagán p 0 0 0 0
A.Machado p 0 0 0 0 Hill p 0 0 0 0
Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 Pomeranz p 0 0 0 0
d-Parra ph 1 0 0 0 c-Kim ph 1 0 1 0
Melancon p 0 0 0 0
Washington 000 031 000 4
San Diego 000 330 10x 7

LOB_Washington 7, San Diego 7. 2B_Gomes 2 (10), M.Machado 2 (14), Myers (11). HR_Harrison (5), Soto (10), Myers (10). SB_Tatis Jr. (19). SF_Myers (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Fedde, L, 4-5 4 1-3 8 6 6 1 2
Clay 2-3 2 0 0 0 1
Finnegan 1 1 0 0 0 0
A.Machado 1 2 1 1 0 1
Rodriguez 1 1 0 0 0 1
San Diego
Weathers, W, 4-2 5 1-3 7 4 4 0 2
Adams, H, 8 2-3 0 0 0 2 2
Pagán, H, 11 2-3 0 0 0 2 0
Hill, H, 11 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Pomeranz, H, 8 1 1 0 0 1 1
Melancon, S, 26-30 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Junior Valentine; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:25. A_29,977 (40,209).

