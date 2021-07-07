San Diego 7, Washington 4

|Washington
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|Totals
|36
|7
|14
|7
|Escobar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grisham cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Turner ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Tatis Jr. ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Soto rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Machado 3b
|4
|3
|3
|1
|Castro 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Gomes c
|3
|1
|3
|0
|Myers rf
|3
|1
|2
|5
|Harrison lf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Fedde p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Weathers p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Clay p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Adams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Finnegan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|a-Pham ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|b-Hernandez ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pagán p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Machado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rodriguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pomeranz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|d-Parra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|c-Kim ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Washington
|000
|031
|000
|—
|4
|San Diego
|000
|330
|10x
|—
|7
LOB_Washington 7, San Diego 7. 2B_Gomes 2 (10), M.Machado 2 (14), Myers (11). HR_Harrison (5), Soto (10), Myers (10). SB_Tatis Jr. (19). SF_Myers (3).
|Washington
|Fedde, L, 4-5
|4
|1-3
|8
|6
|6
|1
|2
|Clay
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Finnegan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Machado
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Rodriguez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|San Diego
|Weathers, W, 4-2
|5
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|0
|2
|Adams, H, 8
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Pagán, H, 11
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Hill, H, 11
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pomeranz, H, 8
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Melancon, S, 26-30
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Junior Valentine; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:25. A_29,977 (40,209).
