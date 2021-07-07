San Diego 7, Washington 4

Washington San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 4 8 4 Totals 36 7 14 7 Escobar 2b 4 0 0 0 Grisham cf 5 1 2 0 Turner ss 5 0 0 0 Tatis Jr. ss 5 0 1 0 Soto rf 4 1 2 1 Cronenworth 2b 3 1 0 0 Bell 1b 4 0 0 0 M.Machado 3b 4 3 3 1 Castro 3b 3 1 2 0 Hosmer 1b 4 1 2 1 Gomes c 3 1 3 0 Myers rf 3 1 2 5 Harrison lf 3 1 1 3 Profar lf 4 0 1 0 Robles cf 4 0 0 0 Caratini c 4 0 1 0 Fedde p 2 0 0 0 Weathers p 2 0 0 0 Clay p 0 0 0 0 Adams p 0 0 0 0 Finnegan p 0 0 0 0 a-Pham ph 1 0 1 0 b-Hernandez ph 0 0 0 0 Pagán p 0 0 0 0 A.Machado p 0 0 0 0 Hill p 0 0 0 0 Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 Pomeranz p 0 0 0 0 d-Parra ph 1 0 0 0 c-Kim ph 1 0 1 0 Melancon p 0 0 0 0

Washington 000 031 000 — 4 San Diego 000 330 10x — 7

LOB_Washington 7, San Diego 7. 2B_Gomes 2 (10), M.Machado 2 (14), Myers (11). HR_Harrison (5), Soto (10), Myers (10). SB_Tatis Jr. (19). SF_Myers (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington Fedde, L, 4-5 4 1-3 8 6 6 1 2 Clay 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 Finnegan 1 1 0 0 0 0 A.Machado 1 2 1 1 0 1 Rodriguez 1 1 0 0 0 1

San Diego Weathers, W, 4-2 5 1-3 7 4 4 0 2 Adams, H, 8 2-3 0 0 0 2 2 Pagán, H, 11 2-3 0 0 0 2 0 Hill, H, 11 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Pomeranz, H, 8 1 1 0 0 1 1 Melancon, S, 26-30 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Junior Valentine; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:25. A_29,977 (40,209).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.