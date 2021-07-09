San Diego 9, Washington 8

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 8 11 8 2 7 Escobar 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .346 Turner ss 5 3 3 3 0 0 .321 Soto rf 3 2 2 0 2 0 .286 Bell 1b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .248 Castro 3b 3 1 2 1 0 0 .272 Gomes c 4 0 1 2 0 2 .268 Harrison lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .278 Robles cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .210 Scherzer p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Finnegan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Voth p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Zimmerman ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .245 Hudson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Clay p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 9 11 9 2 9 Pham lf 5 2 3 1 0 2 .257 Tatis Jr. ss 5 1 2 2 0 1 .299 Cronenworth 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .274 Machado 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .271 Grisham cf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .277 Hosmer 1b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .261 Myers rf 3 2 1 1 1 2 .253 Caratini c 2 0 1 0 0 1 .221 Rivas ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .196 Darvish p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .121 Mateo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .195 Camarena p 1 1 1 4 0 0 .500 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Profar ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Pagán p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Kim ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .208 Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Washington 303 200 000_8 11 0 San Diego 000 701 001_9 11 2

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Darvish in the 3rd. b-reached on error for Finnegan in the 6th. c-grounded out for Caratini in the 6th. d-popped out for Stammen in the 6th. e-popped out for Voth in the 8th. f-popped out for Pagán in the 8th.

E_Grisham (4), Tatis Jr. (19). LOB_Washington 5, San Diego 6. 2B_Castro (19), Bell (14), Pham 2 (12), Myers (12). HR_Turner (16), off Darvish; Turner (17), off Camarena; Tatis Jr. (28), off Scherzer; Camarena (1), off Scherzer. RBIs_Turner 3 (42), Gomes 2 (33), Bell (42), Castro (38), Harrison (31), Tatis Jr. 2 (60), Myers (36), Camarena 4 (4), Pham (30), Grisham (34). SB_Turner (19), Tatis Jr. (20). SF_Castro.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 0; San Diego 2 (Cronenworth, Tatis Jr.). RISP_Washington 4 for 5; San Diego 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_Rivas, Tatis Jr., Cronenworth. GIDP_Bell.

DP_San Diego 1 (Tatis Jr., Cronenworth, Hosmer).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Scherzer 3 2-3 5 7 7 1 7 91 2.66 Finnegan 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 22 3.58 Suero H,4 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 12 3.96 Voth BS,0-2 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 22 3.43 Hudson 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 2.49 Clay L,0-2 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 13 4.97

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Darvish 3 8 6 6 0 2 64 3.09 Camarena 2 2 2 2 0 2 28 9.64 Stammen 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 2.84 Johnson 1 1 0 0 1 1 19 3.25 Pagán 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.19 Melancon W,2-1 1 0 0 0 1 0 16 2.15

Inherited runners-scored_Finnegan 1-1, Voth 1-1. IBB_off Clay (Machado). HBP_Scherzer 2 (Machado,Hosmer).

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_3:40. A_29,434 (40,209).

