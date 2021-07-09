San Diego 9, Washington 8

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|8
|11
|8
|2
|7
|
|Escobar 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.346
|Turner ss
|5
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.321
|Soto rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.286
|Bell 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|Castro 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.268
|Harrison lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.278
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.210
|Scherzer p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Finnegan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hernandez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Voth p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Zimmerman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Hudson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Clay p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|9
|11
|9
|2
|9
|
|Pham lf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|.257
|Tatis Jr. ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.299
|Cronenworth 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Machado 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.271
|Grisham cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.277
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Myers rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.253
|Caratini c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Rivas ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Darvish p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.121
|Mateo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|Camarena p
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|.500
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Profar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Pagán p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Kim ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Washington
|303
|200
|000_8
|11
|0
|San Diego
|000
|701
|001_9
|11
|2
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Darvish in the 3rd. b-reached on error for Finnegan in the 6th. c-grounded out for Caratini in the 6th. d-popped out for Stammen in the 6th. e-popped out for Voth in the 8th. f-popped out for Pagán in the 8th.
E_Grisham (4), Tatis Jr. (19). LOB_Washington 5, San Diego 6. 2B_Castro (19), Bell (14), Pham 2 (12), Myers (12). HR_Turner (16), off Darvish; Turner (17), off Camarena; Tatis Jr. (28), off Scherzer; Camarena (1), off Scherzer. RBIs_Turner 3 (42), Gomes 2 (33), Bell (42), Castro (38), Harrison (31), Tatis Jr. 2 (60), Myers (36), Camarena 4 (4), Pham (30), Grisham (34). SB_Turner (19), Tatis Jr. (20). SF_Castro.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 0; San Diego 2 (Cronenworth, Tatis Jr.). RISP_Washington 4 for 5; San Diego 4 for 10.
Runners moved up_Rivas, Tatis Jr., Cronenworth. GIDP_Bell.
DP_San Diego 1 (Tatis Jr., Cronenworth, Hosmer).
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer
|3
|2-3
|5
|7
|7
|1
|7
|91
|2.66
|Finnegan
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|3.58
|Suero H,4
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|3.96
|Voth BS,0-2
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|3.43
|Hudson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.49
|Clay L,0-2
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|13
|4.97
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Darvish
|3
|
|8
|6
|6
|0
|2
|64
|3.09
|Camarena
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|28
|9.64
|Stammen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.84
|Johnson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|3.25
|Pagán
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.19
|Melancon W,2-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|2.15
Inherited runners-scored_Finnegan 1-1, Voth 1-1. IBB_off Clay (Machado). HBP_Scherzer 2 (Machado,Hosmer).
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Junior Valentine.
T_3:40. A_29,434 (40,209).
