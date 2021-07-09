San Diego 9, Washington 8

|Washington
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|8
|11
|8
|
|Totals
|37
|9
|11
|9
|
|Escobar 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Pham lf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|
|Turner ss
|5
|3
|3
|3
|
|Tatis Jr. ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Soto rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Cronenworth 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bell 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Machado 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Castro 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Grisham cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Harrison lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Myers rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Caratini c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Scherzer p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rivas ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Finnegan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Darvish p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernandez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mateo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Camarena p
|1
|1
|1
|4
|
|Voth p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zimmerman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Profar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hudson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clay p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pagán p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kim ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Washington
|303
|200
|000
|—
|8
|San Diego
|000
|701
|001
|—
|9
E_Grisham (4), Tatis Jr. (19). DP_Washington 0, San Diego 1. LOB_Washington 5, San Diego 6. 2B_Castro (19), Bell (14), Pham 2 (12), Myers (12). HR_Turner 2 (17), Tatis Jr. (28), Camarena (1). SB_Turner (19), Tatis Jr. (20). SF_Castro (4).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Scherzer
|3
|2-3
|5
|7
|7
|1
|7
|Finnegan
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suero H,4
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Voth BS,0-2
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hudson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Clay L,0-2
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Darvish
|3
|
|8
|6
|6
|0
|2
|Camarena
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Stammen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Pagán
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Melancon W,2-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_Scherzer 2 (Machado,Hosmer).
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Junior Valentine.
T_3:40. A_29,434 (40,209).
