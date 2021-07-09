Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

San Diego 9, Washington 8

The Associated Press
July 9, 2021 1:07 am
< a min read
      
Washington San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 8 11 8 Totals 37 9 11 9
Escobar 2b 5 1 1 0 Pham lf 5 2 3 1
Turner ss 5 3 3 3 Tatis Jr. ss 5 1 2 2
Soto rf 3 2 2 0 Cronenworth 2b 5 0 0 0
Bell 1b 5 1 1 1 Machado 3b 3 1 0 0
Castro 3b 3 1 2 1 Grisham cf 5 1 2 1
Gomes c 4 0 1 2 Hosmer 1b 3 1 1 0
Harrison lf 4 0 1 1 Myers rf 3 2 1 1
Robles cf 4 0 0 0 Caratini c 2 0 1 0
Scherzer p 2 0 0 0 Rivas ph-c 2 0 0 0
Finnegan p 0 0 0 0 Darvish p 0 0 0 0
Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 Mateo ph 1 0 0 0
Suero p 0 0 0 0 Camarena p 1 1 1 4
Voth p 0 0 0 0 Stammen p 0 0 0 0
Zimmerman ph 1 0 0 0 Profar ph 1 0 0 0
Hudson p 0 0 0 0 Johnson p 0 0 0 0
Clay p 0 0 0 0 Pagán p 0 0 0 0
Kim ph 1 0 0 0
Melancon p 0 0 0 0
Washington 303 200 000 8
San Diego 000 701 001 9

E_Grisham (4), Tatis Jr. (19). DP_Washington 0, San Diego 1. LOB_Washington 5, San Diego 6. 2B_Castro (19), Bell (14), Pham 2 (12), Myers (12). HR_Turner 2 (17), Tatis Jr. (28), Camarena (1). SB_Turner (19), Tatis Jr. (20). SF_Castro (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Scherzer 3 2-3 5 7 7 1 7
Finnegan 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Suero H,4 2-3 1 1 1 0 0
Voth BS,0-2 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Hudson 1 1 0 0 0 1
Clay L,0-2 2-3 2 1 1 1 0
San Diego
Darvish 3 8 6 6 0 2
Camarena 2 2 2 2 0 2
Stammen 1 0 0 0 0 0
Johnson 1 1 0 0 1 1
Pagán 1 0 0 0 0 2
Melancon W,2-1 1 0 0 0 1 0

HBP_Scherzer 2 (Machado,Hosmer).

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Junior Valentine.

        Insight by Aruba Networks: Learn how FTC is upgrading its network backbone to use software-defined networking (SD-WAN) and its cybersecurity to achieve a zero trust architecture in this free webinar.

T_3:40. A_29,434 (40,209).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|7 Digital Forensics for National Security...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USPTO presents Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves with copy of ancestor’s patent