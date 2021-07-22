On Air: America in the Morning
Sports News

San Diego Padres to visit the Miami Marlins

The Associated Press
July 22, 2021 4:30 am
1 min read
      

San Diego Padres (56-42, third in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (41-55, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (3-3, 5.21 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) Marlins: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and San Diego will square off on Thursday.

The Marlins are 22-21 on their home turf. Miami has a collective on-base percentage of .295, led by Starling Marte with a mark of .380.

The Padres are 23-23 on the road. San Diego has slugged .411 this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a mark of .654.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Duvall leads the Marlins with 67 RBIs and is batting .235.

Jake Cronenworth leads the Padres with 100 hits and has 40 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .232 batting average, 5.18 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Padres: 5-5, .288 batting average, 5.21 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jesus Sanchez: (covid-19 protocols), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jazz Chisholm Jr.: (shoulder), Brian Anderson: (shoulder).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Ryan Weathers: (ankle), Matt Strahm: (knee), Nick Ramirez: (rotator cuff), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Austin Nola: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

