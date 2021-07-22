San Francisco 4, L.A. Dodgers 2

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|6
|4
|4
|7
|
|Slater cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|d-Posey ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|1-Duggar pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Flores 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|Yastrzemski rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.236
|Ruf 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|2-Tauchman pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Solano 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|Estrada ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.341
|Wade Jr. lf-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Casali c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.217
|Webb p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.053
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Littell p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Dickerson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Álvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-Vosler ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Rogers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|3
|2
|3
|9
|
|Taylor ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.278
|Muncy 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Beaty rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|c-Turner ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|González p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Smith c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Bellinger cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.156
|Pollock lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.277
|Pujols 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|McKinstry 3b-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Urías p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|a-Reks ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Treinen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Neuse 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.172
|San Francisco
|100
|000
|003_4
|6
|0
|Los Angeles
|100
|100
|000_2
|3
|0
a-struck out for Urías in the 7th. b-flied out for Littell in the 8th. c-lined out for Beaty in the 8th. d-singled for Slater in the 9th. e-grounded out for Álvarez in the 9th.
1-ran for Posey in the 9th. 2-ran for Ruf in the 9th.
LOB_San Francisco 5, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Ruf (8), Pollock (15). HR_Yastrzemski (16), off Urías; Flores (11), off Jansen; Taylor (14), off Webb. RBIs_Yastrzemski (41), Flores 2 (33), Casali (19), Taylor (53), Pollock (35). SB_Taylor (9). S_Wade Jr..
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Webb, Vosler); Los Angeles 2 (Pujols, Beaty). RISP_San Francisco 0 for 4; Los Angeles 0 for 2.
GIDP_Estrada.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Taylor, Pujols).
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Webb
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|3
|5
|75
|3.54
|Jackson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|0.00
|Littell
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.78
|Álvarez, W, 3-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|3.24
|Rogers, S, 11-16
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urías
|7
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|96
|3.63
|Treinen, H, 20
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.50
|Jansen, L, 1-3, BS, 21-25
|
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|27
|2.15
|González
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|3.38
Inherited runners-scored_González 3-1. WP_Urías.
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, John Libka; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_2:58. A_52,076 (56,000).
