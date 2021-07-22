Trending:
Sports News

San Francisco 4, L.A. Dodgers 2

The Associated Press
July 22, 2021 1:23 am
1 min read
      
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 4 6 4 4 7
Slater cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .219
d-Posey ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .333
1-Duggar pr-cf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .275
Flores 3b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .250
Yastrzemski rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .236
Ruf 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .258
2-Tauchman pr-lf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .176
Solano 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .270
Estrada ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .341
Wade Jr. lf-1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .246
Casali c 3 0 0 1 1 0 .217
Webb p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .053
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Littell p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Dickerson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .232
Álvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
e-Vosler ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .207
Rogers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 2 3 2 3 9
Taylor ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .278
Muncy 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .272
Beaty rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .259
c-Turner ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .302
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
González p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Smith c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .261
Bellinger cf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .156
Pollock lf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .277
Pujols 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .266
McKinstry 3b-rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .236
Urías p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .231
a-Reks ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Treinen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Neuse 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .172
San Francisco 100 000 003_4 6 0
Los Angeles 100 100 000_2 3 0

a-struck out for Urías in the 7th. b-flied out for Littell in the 8th. c-lined out for Beaty in the 8th. d-singled for Slater in the 9th. e-grounded out for Álvarez in the 9th.

1-ran for Posey in the 9th. 2-ran for Ruf in the 9th.

LOB_San Francisco 5, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Ruf (8), Pollock (15). HR_Yastrzemski (16), off Urías; Flores (11), off Jansen; Taylor (14), off Webb. RBIs_Yastrzemski (41), Flores 2 (33), Casali (19), Taylor (53), Pollock (35). SB_Taylor (9). S_Wade Jr..

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Webb, Vosler); Los Angeles 2 (Pujols, Beaty). RISP_San Francisco 0 for 4; Los Angeles 0 for 2.

GIDP_Estrada.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Taylor, Pujols).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Webb 5 3 2 2 3 5 75 3.54
Jackson 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 0.00
Littell 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.78
Álvarez, W, 3-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 20 3.24
Rogers, S, 11-16 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 2.00
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Urías 7 3 1 1 1 5 96 3.63
Treinen, H, 20 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.50
Jansen, L, 1-3, BS, 21-25 1-3 3 3 3 2 1 27 2.15
González 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 11 3.38

Inherited runners-scored_González 3-1. WP_Urías.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, John Libka; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:58. A_52,076 (56,000).

