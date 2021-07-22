San Francisco 4, L.A. Dodgers 2

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 4 6 4 4 7 Slater cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .219 d-Posey ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .333 1-Duggar pr-cf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .275 Flores 3b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .250 Yastrzemski rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .236 Ruf 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .258 2-Tauchman pr-lf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .176 Solano 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .270 Estrada ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .341 Wade Jr. lf-1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .246 Casali c 3 0 0 1 1 0 .217 Webb p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .053 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Littell p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Dickerson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .232 Álvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 e-Vosler ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .207 Rogers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 2 3 2 3 9 Taylor ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .278 Muncy 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .272 Beaty rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .259 c-Turner ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .302 Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 González p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Smith c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .261 Bellinger cf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .156 Pollock lf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .277 Pujols 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .266 McKinstry 3b-rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .236 Urías p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .231 a-Reks ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Treinen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Neuse 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .172

San Francisco 100 000 003_4 6 0 Los Angeles 100 100 000_2 3 0

a-struck out for Urías in the 7th. b-flied out for Littell in the 8th. c-lined out for Beaty in the 8th. d-singled for Slater in the 9th. e-grounded out for Álvarez in the 9th.

1-ran for Posey in the 9th. 2-ran for Ruf in the 9th.

LOB_San Francisco 5, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Ruf (8), Pollock (15). HR_Yastrzemski (16), off Urías; Flores (11), off Jansen; Taylor (14), off Webb. RBIs_Yastrzemski (41), Flores 2 (33), Casali (19), Taylor (53), Pollock (35). SB_Taylor (9). S_Wade Jr..

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Webb, Vosler); Los Angeles 2 (Pujols, Beaty). RISP_San Francisco 0 for 4; Los Angeles 0 for 2.

GIDP_Estrada.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Taylor, Pujols).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Webb 5 3 2 2 3 5 75 3.54 Jackson 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 0.00 Littell 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.78 Álvarez, W, 3-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 20 3.24 Rogers, S, 11-16 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 2.00

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Urías 7 3 1 1 1 5 96 3.63 Treinen, H, 20 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.50 Jansen, L, 1-3, BS, 21-25 1-3 3 3 3 2 1 27 2.15 González 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 11 3.38

Inherited runners-scored_González 3-1. WP_Urías.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, John Libka; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:58. A_52,076 (56,000).

