San Francisco 7, L.A. Dodgers 2

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 7 12 7 4 6 Wade Jr. 1b 1 1 1 0 2 0 .250 Ruf ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .260 Yastrzemski rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Posey c 5 2 2 2 0 1 .330 Flores 3b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .250 Dickerson lf 4 1 2 0 1 1 .233 Solano 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .274 Duggar cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .277 García p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Vosler ph 0 0 0 1 0 0 .211 Leone p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Casali ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222 McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Estrada ss 4 1 2 2 0 0 .343 Gausman p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .194 Tauchman ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .179 Littell p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Slater cf 2 0 2 1 0 0 .220

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 2 4 2 4 11 Taylor ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .269 Muncy 1b 2 1 1 1 2 0 .275 Turner 3b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .304 Smith c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .261 Bellinger cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .164 Beaty rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .257 Pollock ph-lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .282 Reks lf-rf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000 Betts ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .270 McKinstry 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .241 Gonsolin p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Sherfy p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Alexander p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bickford p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 González p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Barnes ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Vesia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Pujols ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .274

San Francisco 300 000 400_7 12 0 Los Angeles 200 000 000_2 4 0

a-walked for Gausman in the 4th. b-grounded out for Wade Jr. in the 6th. c-grounded out for Beaty in the 6th. d-sacrificed for García in the 7th. e-struck out for González in the 7th. f-struck out for Jackson in the 9th. g-struck out for Reks in the 9th. h-grounded out for Vesia in the 9th.

LOB_San Francisco 9, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Wade Jr. (5), Estrada (2), Slater (4), McKinstry (8). HR_Posey (13), off Gonsolin; Flores (10), off Gonsolin; Muncy (22), off Gausman; Turner (17), off Gausman. RBIs_Posey 2 (30), Flores (31), Vosler (9), Estrada 2 (10), Slater (23), Muncy (58), Turner (55). SB_Yastrzemski (2), Solano (2). SF_Vosler.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 6 (Posey 2, Duggar, Yastrzemski, Ruf); Los Angeles 3 (Reks, Smith). RISP_San Francisco 4 for 13; Los Angeles 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Ruf. GIDP_Ruf.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, McKinstry, Bickford).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gausman 3 3 2 2 3 5 80 1.84 Littell 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 24 2.87 García W,2-2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.13 Leone 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 1.29 Jackson 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 0.00 McGee 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 2.65

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonsolin L,1-1 3 1-3 5 3 3 4 3 80 2.83 Sherfy 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 16 0.00 Alexander 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 12 2.93 Bickford 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 9 2.62 González 2-3 4 3 3 0 1 17 3.45 Vesia 2 0 0 0 0 2 25 4.11

Inherited runners-scored_García 1-0, Sherfy 2-0, Alexander 1-0, Bickford 2-0, González 1-1. HBP_Gausman (Smith), Sherfy (Solano). WP_Gausman, Gonsolin.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, John Libka.

T_3:45. A_50,970 (56,000).

