San Francisco 7, L.A. Dodgers 2

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|7
|12
|7
|4
|6
|
|Wade Jr. 1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.250
|Ruf ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Yastrzemski rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Posey c
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.330
|Flores 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Dickerson lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.233
|Solano 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Duggar cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Vosler ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.211
|Leone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Casali ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Estrada ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.343
|Gausman p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Tauchman ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.179
|Littell p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Slater cf
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.220
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|4
|11
|
|Taylor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Muncy 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.275
|Turner 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.304
|Smith c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Bellinger cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.164
|Beaty rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Pollock ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Reks lf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Betts ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|McKinstry 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Gonsolin p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Sherfy p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Alexander p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bickford p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|González p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Barnes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Vesia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Pujols ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|San Francisco
|300
|000
|400_7
|12
|0
|Los Angeles
|200
|000
|000_2
|4
|0
a-walked for Gausman in the 4th. b-grounded out for Wade Jr. in the 6th. c-grounded out for Beaty in the 6th. d-sacrificed for García in the 7th. e-struck out for González in the 7th. f-struck out for Jackson in the 9th. g-struck out for Reks in the 9th. h-grounded out for Vesia in the 9th.
LOB_San Francisco 9, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Wade Jr. (5), Estrada (2), Slater (4), McKinstry (8). HR_Posey (13), off Gonsolin; Flores (10), off Gonsolin; Muncy (22), off Gausman; Turner (17), off Gausman. RBIs_Posey 2 (30), Flores (31), Vosler (9), Estrada 2 (10), Slater (23), Muncy (58), Turner (55). SB_Yastrzemski (2), Solano (2). SF_Vosler.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 6 (Posey 2, Duggar, Yastrzemski, Ruf); Los Angeles 3 (Reks, Smith). RISP_San Francisco 4 for 13; Los Angeles 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Ruf. GIDP_Ruf.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, McKinstry, Bickford).
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman
|3
|
|3
|2
|2
|3
|5
|80
|1.84
|Littell
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|2.87
|García W,2-2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.13
|Leone
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.29
|Jackson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
|McGee
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.65
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonsolin L,1-1
|3
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|4
|3
|80
|2.83
|Sherfy
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|0.00
|Alexander
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.93
|Bickford
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|2.62
|González
|
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|17
|3.45
|Vesia
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|4.11
Inherited runners-scored_García 1-0, Sherfy 2-0, Alexander 1-0, Bickford 2-0, González 1-1. HBP_Gausman (Smith), Sherfy (Solano). WP_Gausman, Gonsolin.
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, John Libka.
T_3:45. A_50,970 (56,000).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments