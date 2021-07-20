Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

San Francisco 7, L.A. Dodgers 2

The Associated Press
July 20, 2021 2:12 am
2 min read
      
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 7 12 7 4 6
Wade Jr. 1b 1 1 1 0 2 0 .250
Ruf ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .260
Yastrzemski rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .235
Posey c 5 2 2 2 0 1 .330
Flores 3b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .250
Dickerson lf 4 1 2 0 1 1 .233
Solano 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .274
Duggar cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .277
García p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vosler ph 0 0 0 1 0 0 .211
Leone p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Casali ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222
McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Estrada ss 4 1 2 2 0 0 .343
Gausman p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .194
Tauchman ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .179
Littell p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Slater cf 2 0 2 1 0 0 .220
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 2 4 2 4 11
Taylor ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .269
Muncy 1b 2 1 1 1 2 0 .275
Turner 3b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .304
Smith c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .261
Bellinger cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .164
Beaty rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .257
Pollock ph-lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .282
Reks lf-rf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Betts ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .270
McKinstry 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .241
Gonsolin p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Sherfy p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Alexander p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bickford p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
González p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Barnes ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Vesia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Pujols ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .274
San Francisco 300 000 400_7 12 0
Los Angeles 200 000 000_2 4 0

a-walked for Gausman in the 4th. b-grounded out for Wade Jr. in the 6th. c-grounded out for Beaty in the 6th. d-sacrificed for García in the 7th. e-struck out for González in the 7th. f-struck out for Jackson in the 9th. g-struck out for Reks in the 9th. h-grounded out for Vesia in the 9th.

LOB_San Francisco 9, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Wade Jr. (5), Estrada (2), Slater (4), McKinstry (8). HR_Posey (13), off Gonsolin; Flores (10), off Gonsolin; Muncy (22), off Gausman; Turner (17), off Gausman. RBIs_Posey 2 (30), Flores (31), Vosler (9), Estrada 2 (10), Slater (23), Muncy (58), Turner (55). SB_Yastrzemski (2), Solano (2). SF_Vosler.

        Insight by Gitlab: Learn about VA's approach to IT modernization by registering for this free webinar.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 6 (Posey 2, Duggar, Yastrzemski, Ruf); Los Angeles 3 (Reks, Smith). RISP_San Francisco 4 for 13; Los Angeles 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Ruf. GIDP_Ruf.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, McKinstry, Bickford).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gausman 3 3 2 2 3 5 80 1.84
Littell 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 24 2.87
García W,2-2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.13
Leone 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 1.29
Jackson 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 0.00
McGee 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 2.65
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonsolin L,1-1 3 1-3 5 3 3 4 3 80 2.83
Sherfy 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 16 0.00
Alexander 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 12 2.93
Bickford 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 9 2.62
González 2-3 4 3 3 0 1 17 3.45
Vesia 2 0 0 0 0 2 25 4.11

Inherited runners-scored_García 1-0, Sherfy 2-0, Alexander 1-0, Bickford 2-0, González 1-1. HBP_Gausman (Smith), Sherfy (Solano). WP_Gausman, Gonsolin.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, John Libka.

T_3:45. A_50,970 (56,000).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Indian Health Service Chief Clinical Consultant for Infectious Diseases honored by state of New Mexico