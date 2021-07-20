Trending:
San Francisco Giants to visit the Los Angeles Dodgers

The Associated Press
July 20, 2021 3:08 am
1 min read
      

San Francisco Giants (59-34, first in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (58-37, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Wood (8-3, 3.67 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 87 strikeouts) Dodgers: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -145, Giants +123; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Mike Yastrzemski and the Giants will take on the Dodgers Tuesday.

The Dodgers are 30-15 on their home turf. Los Angeles is hitting a collective batting average of .245 this season, led by Justin Turner with an average of .307.

The Giants are 29-21 on the road. San Francisco has hit 138 home runs as a team this season. Mike Yastrzemski leads the team with 14, averaging one every 19.4 at-bats.

The Giants won the last meeting 7-2. Jarlin Garcia earned his second victory and Buster Posey went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for San Francisco. Tony Gonsolin took his first loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Muncy leads the Dodgers with 58 RBIs and is batting .275.

Yastrzemski leads the Giants with 36 extra base hits and 38 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .286 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Giants: 6-4, .265 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Edwin Uceta: (back), Jimmy Nelson: (lumbar strain), Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Mookie Betts: (hip), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Gavin Lux: (hamstring).

Giants: Aaron Sanchez: (bicep), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Sammy Long: (back), Jaylin Davis: (hamstring), Evan Longoria: (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring), Brandon Crawford: (oblique), Brandon Belt: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

