Saturday’s Olympic Medalists

The Associated Press
July 30, 2021 8:06 pm
SWIMMING

Men’s 100m Butterfly

GOLD_Caeleb Dressel, United States

SILVER_Kristof Milak, Hungary

BRONZE_Noe Ponti, Switzerland

Women’s 200m Backstroke

GOLD_Kaylee McKeown, Australia

SILVER_Kylie Masse, Canada

BRONZE_Emily Seebohm, Australia

Women’s 800m Freestyle

GOLD_Kathleen Ledecky, United States

SILVER_Ariarne Titmus, Australia

BRONZE_Simona Quadarella, Italy

TRIATHLON

Mixed Relay

GOLD_Britain (Jessica Learmonth, Jonathan Brownlee, Georgia Taylor-Brown, Alex Yee)

SILVER_United States (Katie Zaferes, Kevin McDowell, Taylor Knibb, Morgan Pearson)

BRONZE_France (Leonie Periault, Dorian Coninx, Cassandre Beaugrand, Vincent Luis)

