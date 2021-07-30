Saturday’s Olympic Medalists

SWIMMING
Men’s 100m Butterfly
GOLD_Caeleb Dressel, United States
SILVER_Kristof Milak, Hungary
BRONZE_Noe Ponti, Switzerland
Women’s 200m Backstroke
GOLD_Kaylee McKeown, Australia
SILVER_Kylie Masse, Canada
BRONZE_Emily Seebohm, Australia
Women’s 800m Freestyle
GOLD_Kathleen Ledecky, United States
SILVER_Ariarne Titmus, Australia
BRONZE_Simona Quadarella, Italy
___
TRIATHLON
Mixed Relay
GOLD_Britain (Jessica Learmonth, Jonathan Brownlee, Georgia Taylor-Brown, Alex Yee)
SILVER_United States (Katie Zaferes, Kevin McDowell, Taylor Knibb, Morgan Pearson)
BRONZE_France (Leonie Periault, Dorian Coninx, Cassandre Beaugrand, Vincent Luis)
