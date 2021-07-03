On Air: This Just In
Saturday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
July 3, 2021 4:53 pm
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Acquired INF Kelvin Gutierrez from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for cash considerations and optioned him to Norfolk (Triple-A East). Transferred RHP Travis Lakins, Sr. from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Traded INF Kelvin Gutierrez to the Baltimore Orioles for cash considerations.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Selected the contract of LHP Sam Moll from Las Vegas (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Domingo Acevedo to Las Vegas. Designated right-handed pitcher Jordan Weems for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated SS Taylor Walls from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Luis Patino to Durham (Triple-A East).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated C Danny Jansen from the 10-day IL and he will be active for today’s game. Optioned C Riley Adams Buffalo (Triple-A East).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned and reassigned RHP Jon Duplantier to the Reno (Triple-A West).

CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of LHP Tony Cingrani from Lexington (Triple-A East).

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Jordan Holloway to Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of RHP David Hess from Jacksonville.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed OF Ka’ai Tom on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 2. Recalled RHP Kyle Keller from Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Acquired 1B John Nogowski from St. Louis in exchange for cash considerations. Designated RHP Geoff Hartlieb for assignment.

Minor League
Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed and activated OF Breland Almadova and RHP Ryan Richardson. Placed RHPs Mike Bolsinger and Vin Mazzaro on the inactive list.

Frontier League

ÉQUIPE QUÉBEC — Rleased INF Elliot Curtis and RHP Nick Economos.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Released OF Cody Lovejoy.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Sam Gardner.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Released catcher Jarret Rindfleisch.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspended LA Clippers G Patrick Beverley one game without pay for an unsportsmanlike act for forcefully pushing Phoenix Suns G Chris Paul from behind and knocking him to the court during a stoppage in play on June 30.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Announced that D Ali Adnan has agreed to a mutual contract termination.

