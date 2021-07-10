Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Matt Andriese on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Austin Brice from Worcester (Triple-A East).

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Matt Manning to Toledo (Triple-A East). Reinstated RHP Derek Holland from the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed OF Miguel Andujar on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 7. Placed RHP Jonathan Loaisiga on the 10-day IL Recalled RHP Albert Abreu from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated OF Kole Calhoun from the 60-day IL. Designated OF Nick Heath for assignment. Optioned RHP Taylor Widener to Reno (Triple-A West).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Traded RHP Hugo Beltran to Baltimore Orioles for cash.

MIAMI MARLINS — Selected the contract of RHP Preston Guilmet from Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Designated LHP Shawn Morimando for assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Geoff Hartlieb from Syracuse (Triple-A East) and he will serve as the 27th man. Promoted INF Brett Baty to Binghamton (Double-A Northeast).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Selected the contract of RHP JD Hammer from Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). Placed CF Odubel Herrera on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 9.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Max Kranick from Indianapolis (Triple-A East), appointed him as the 27th man for today’s doubleheader and he will start second game.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled C Joey Bart from Sacramento (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Logan Webb to Sacramento. Sent RHP Aaron Sanchez to San Jose (Low-A West) and LF Mike Tauchman to Sacramento (Triple-A West) on rehab assignments.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of C Jakson Reetz from Rochester (Triple-A East). Placed C Yan Gomes on the 10-day IL. Designated LHP Kyle Lobstein for assignment.

