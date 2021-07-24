On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Saturday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
July 24, 2021 4:59 pm
3 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of RHP Conner Greene from Norfolk (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract.

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with RHPs Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz, Wyatt Olds, Hunter Dobbins, Matt Litwicki, Christopher Troye, Jacob Webb, Jhonny Felix, Tyler Uberstine, OFs Phillip Sikes, Kier Meredith, INF/OF Daniel McElveny, 3B Tyler Miller and 2B BJ Vela on minor league contracts.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent RHP Asher Wojciechowski outright to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned SS Taylor Walls to Durham (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Sean Poppen from Durham.

        Insight by Sprinklr: Learn how GSA is improving customer experiencing by registering for this free webinar.
National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated 3B Asdrubal Cabrera from the 10-day IL. Placed RF Josh Rojas on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 22.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated CF Ender Inciarte from the 10-day IL. Designated CF Ender Inciarte for assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with 3Bs James Triantos, B.J. Murray Jr., RHPs Erian Rodriguez, Frankie Scalzo Jr., Zachary Leigh, Dominic Hambley and INF Christian Olivo on minor league contracts.

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled 3B Max Schrock from Louisville (Triple-A East). Placed RHP R.J. Alaniz on the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Acquired OF Mark Payton from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for cash considerations and optioned him to Syracuse (Triple-A East). Transferred LHP David Peterson to the 60-Day IL.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Reinstated LHP Ryan Weathers from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Miguel Diaz to El Paso (Triple-A West).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with free agent LHP Jake Dahlberg on a minor league contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled INF Carter Kieboom from Rochester (Triple-A East). Placed INF Jordy Mercer on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 21.

        Read more: Sports News

Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League

LONG ISLNAND DUCKS — Signed and activated RHP Hunter Caudelle. Placed LHP Darin Downs on the inactive list.

Frontier League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released INF T.J. Ward.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed 3B Frank Pfitser.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed RHP Dwayne Marshall.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Released INF Adrian Gomez.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Released catcher Jake Hirabayashi.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Greg Newsome II and WR Anthony Schwartz.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed LB Ray Wilborn on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with LB Monty Rice. Placed OLB Bud Dupree, RB Jeremy McNichols and T Ty Sambrailo on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Placed CB Caleb Farley and OL Aaron Brewer on the non-football injury list.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed TE Cameron Brate an WR Justin Watson on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Signed TE De’Quan Hampton.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released WR Macho Bockru.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Acquired F Bokondji Imama and D Cole Hults from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for Fs Brayden Burke and Tyler Steenbergen.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Agreed to terms D Cale Makar on a six-year contract extension.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Traded RW Cam Atkinson to Columbus Blue Jackets for RW Jakub Voracek.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Agreed to terms with RW Kasper Bjorkqvist on a one-year, two-way contract extension.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Gen. Hokanson thanks Guard members for support fighting the Bootleg Fire in Oregon