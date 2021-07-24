Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of RHP Conner Greene from Norfolk (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract.

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with RHPs Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz, Wyatt Olds, Hunter Dobbins, Matt Litwicki, Christopher Troye, Jacob Webb, Jhonny Felix, Tyler Uberstine, OFs Phillip Sikes, Kier Meredith, INF/OF Daniel McElveny, 3B Tyler Miller and 2B BJ Vela on minor league contracts.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with Cs Seth Caddell, RHPs Gavin Williams, Tommy Mace, Aaron Davenport, Jack Leftwich, Tanner Bibee, Hunter Stanley, Franco Aleman, Davis Sharpe, Trenton Denholm, Alaska Abney, Tyler Thornton, Reid Johnston, Zach Pettway, Tommy Ventimiglia, LHPs Doug Nikhazy, Ryan Webb, Will Dion, SS Jake Fox and OFs Rodney Boone and Connor Kikx on minor league contracts.

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with OF Austin Schultz, 3B Chris Meyers and RHP R.J. Petit.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed 2B Luis Arraez on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 21. Reinstated OF Jake Cave from the 60-day IL. Transferred OF Kyle Garlick from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent RHP Asher Wojciechowski outright to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Announced RHP Asher Wojciechowski elected free agency in lieu of accepting outright assignment to Scranton/Wilkes

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned SS Taylor Walls to Durham (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Sean Poppen from Durham.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent LHP Tommy Milone to Buffalo (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated 3B Asdrubal Cabrera from the 10-day IL. Placed RF Josh Rojas on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 22.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated CF Ender Inciarte from the 10-day IL. Designated CF Ender Inciarte for assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with 3Bs James Triantos, B.J. Murray Jr., RHPs Erian Rodriguez, Frankie Scalzo Jr., Zachary Leigh, Dominic Hambley and INF Christian Olivo on minor league contracts.

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled 3B Max Schrock from Louisville (Triple-A East). Placed RHP R.J. Alaniz on the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled OF Luke Raley fro Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Optioned LHP Darien Nunez to Oklahoma City.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed LHP Trevor Rogers on the 10-day IL. Designated C Chad Wallach for assignment. Recalled LHP Braxton Garrett from Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Reinstated INF Brian Anderson from the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Acquired OF Mark Payton from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for cash considerations and optioned him to Syracuse (Triple-A East). Transferred LHP David Peterson from the 10-day IL to the 60-Day IL. Added LHP Rich Hill to active roster. Recalled INF Brandon Drury from Syracuse (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Nick Tropeano to Syracuse. Placed RHP Stephen Nogosek on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 21. Announced RHP Jerad Eickoff has elected free agency.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent RHP Miles Mikolas to Memphis (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Reinstated LHP Ryan Weathers from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Miguel Diaz to El Paso (Triple-A West).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with free agent LHP Jake Dahlberg on a minor league contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled INF Carter Kieboom from Rochester (Triple-A East). Placed 2B Jordy Mercer on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 21.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLNAND DUCKS — Signed and activated RHP Hunter Caudelle. Placed LHP Darin Downs on the inactive list.

Frontier League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released INF T.J. Ward.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed 3B Frank Pfitser.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed RHP Dwayne Marshall.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Released INF Adrian Gomez.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Released catcher Jake Hirabayashi.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Greg Newsome II and WR Anthony Schwartz.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed LB Ray Wilborn on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with LB Monty Rice on a four-year contract. Placed OLB Bud Dupree, RB Jeremy McNichols and T Ty Sambrailo on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Placed CB Caleb Farley and OL Aaron Brewer on the non-football injury list. Placed DT Abry Jones on the reserve/retired list.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed TE Cameron Brate an WR Justin Watson on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Signed TE De’Quan Hampton.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released WR Macho Bockru. Added LB Nakas Onyeka to the roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Acquired F Bokondji Imama and D Cole Hults from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for Fs Brayden Burke and Tyler Steenbergen.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Agreed to terms D Cale Makar on a six-year contract extension.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Traded RW Cam Atkinson to Columbus Blue Jackets for RW Jakub Voracek.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Agreed to terms with RW Kasper Bjorkqvist on a one-year, two-way contract extension.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.