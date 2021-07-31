Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent LHP Bruce Zimmermann to Aberdeen (High-A East) on a rehab assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Sent SS Nick Goodrum to Toledo (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed RHP Phil Maton on the active roster. Selected the contract of LF Jake Meyers from Sugar Land (Triple-A West) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Designated RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez for assignment. Optioned RHPs Brandon Bielak and Bryan Abreu to Sugar Land.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned SS Lucius Fox to Omaha (Triple-A East). Recalled CF Edward Olivares from Omaha.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent RHP Clarke Schmidt to Tampa (Low-A Southeast) on a rehab assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent RHP Carl Edwards Jr. to FCL Blue Jays (Florida Complex League) on a rehab assignment. Reinstated RHP Alek Manoah from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Trent Thornton to Buffalo (Triple-A East).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed Richard Rodriguez and RF Jorge Soler on the active roster. Optioned LHP Sean Newcomb and SS Orlando Arcia to Gwinnett (Triple-A East).

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with free agent RHP Jon Duplantier on a minor league contract.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent RHP Antonio Senzatela to ACL Rockies (Arizona Complex League) on a rehab assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed LHP Tony Watson on the active roster. Optioned LHP Sammy Long to Sacramento (Triple-A West).

Minor League Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Jhon Victorino. Placed LHP Francisco Gracesqui on the disabled list.

BASKETBALL

BOSTON CELTICS — Acquired G Josh Richardson from Dallas in exchange for C Moses Brown.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed LB Todd Davis. Removed LB Blake Martinez from Reserve/COVID-19 list and OT Matt Peart from Active/Physically Unable to Perform list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed TE Luck Stocker. Waived DB Quenton Meeks. Placed OL Brandon Kemp on the injured reserve. Reinstated OLB Bud Dupree from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Signed F Joel Kiviranta to a two-year contract. Signed D Ben Gleason to a one-year, two-way contract.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed F Tyler Bertuzzi to a two-year contract.

EDMONTON OILERS — Signed F Warren Foegele to a three-year contract.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed F Ryan Reaves to a one-year contract extension.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed F Nick Ritchie to a two-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE — Found FC Cincinnati M Luciano Acosta guilty of simulation-embellishment in the 58th minute of a July 21 match against Atlanta United.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Returned G Brandon Austin to Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League) following the conclusion of his six-month loan. Signed free agent G Adam Grinwis for the remainder of the 2021 season.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Acquired via transfer M Ryan Gauld from SC Farense (Portugal) and agreed to terms on a Major League Soccer Designated Player contract through 2024.

COLLEGE

HOFSTRA — Announced the resingation of head tennis coach Jason Pasion.

