Scotland standout Gilmour joins Norwich on loan from Chelsea

The Associated Press
July 2, 2021 7:17 am
NORWICH, England (AP) — Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour, the breakout star for Scotland at the European Championship, signed a season-long loan to play for Norwich, his new club said Friday.

The 20-year-old Gilmour, named man of the match on his competitive debut for Scotland in a 0-0 draw with England, was competing for playing time at European champion Chelsea.

“I’ve been looking forward to coming here, playing as much as possible and helping Norwich City compete in the Premier League,” Gilmour said.

Gilmour has played 22 times for Chelsea and got a Champions League winner’s medal in May as an unused substitute in the final. Chelsea beat Manchester City 1-0.

Days later he made his Scotland debut in a friendly against the Netherlands.

After impressing against England, Gilmour tested positive for COVID-19 and could not play against Croatia in Glasgow. Scotland exited Euro 2020 in a 3-1 loss.

Gilmour should start for newly promoted Norwich which won the second-tier Championship title with a midfield involving another prospect signed on a one-year loan. Oliver Skipp has since returned to Tottenham.

“We are delighted to bring Billy in because we’ve lost some players in that area,” said Norwich coach Daniel Farke, whose team begins the Premier League season against the past two champions, Liverpool and Man City.

Gilmour will team up with two more Scotland players — defender Grant Hanley and midfielder Kenny McLean, who missed Euro 2020 after being injured in Norwich’s last game of the season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

