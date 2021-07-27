Seattle 11, Houston 8

|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|8
|10
|8
|
|Totals
|32
|11
|9
|11
|
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|2
|3
|0
|
|Brantley lf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Seager 3b
|3
|2
|1
|3
|
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|France dh-2b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Correa ss
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Raleigh c
|4
|0
|1
|3
|
|Tucker rf
|5
|1
|1
|3
|
|Torrens 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Toro 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Kelenic cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Long Jr. 2b-lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Maldonado c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Murphy ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sewald p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bauers lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Moore ph-2b
|2
|1
|1
|4
|
|Houston
|600
|110
|000
|—
|8
|Seattle
|000
|331
|04x
|—
|11
E_Garcia (1). DP_Houston 1, Seattle 0. LOB_Houston 7, Seattle 2. 2B_Correa 2 (23), Brantley (26), Raleigh (2). HR_Tucker (19), Toro (6), Maldonado (7), Seager (19), Moore (10).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Garcia
|4
|2-3
|6
|6
|5
|1
|9
|Abreu
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Taylor H,4
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Stanek L,1-2 H,13
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Raley BS,2-4
|0
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Smith
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McCaughan
|4
|
|8
|7
|7
|1
|2
|Middleton
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Swanson
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Graveman W,4-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Sewald S,4-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Abreu pitched to 4 batters in the 6th, Raley pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
HBP_McCaughan (Gurriel), Raley (Crawford). WP_Abreu.
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Adam Beck.
T_3:54. A_15,162 (47,929).
