Seattle 11, Houston 8

Houston Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 8 10 8 Totals 32 11 9 11 Altuve 2b 5 0 0 0 Crawford ss 4 2 3 0 Brantley lf 4 1 3 0 Haniger rf 4 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 3 1 0 0 Seager 3b 3 2 1 3 Alvarez dh 4 1 1 1 France dh-2b 4 2 1 0 Correa ss 5 2 2 1 Raleigh c 4 0 1 3 Tucker rf 5 1 1 3 Torrens 1b 3 1 0 0 Toro 3b 3 1 1 1 Kelenic cf 3 1 0 0 Straw cf 4 0 0 0 Long Jr. 2b-lf 3 1 2 1 Maldonado c 4 1 2 2 Murphy ph 0 1 0 0 Sewald p 0 0 0 0 Bauers lf 2 0 0 0 Moore ph-2b 2 1 1 4

Houston 600 110 000 — 8 Seattle 000 331 04x — 11

E_Garcia (1). DP_Houston 1, Seattle 0. LOB_Houston 7, Seattle 2. 2B_Correa 2 (23), Brantley (26), Raleigh (2). HR_Tucker (19), Toro (6), Maldonado (7), Seager (19), Moore (10).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston Garcia 4 2-3 6 6 5 1 9 Abreu 1 1 1 1 1 2 Taylor H,4 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Stanek L,1-2 H,13 2-3 1 2 2 1 1 Raley BS,2-4 0 1 2 2 1 0 Smith 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Seattle McCaughan 4 8 7 7 1 2 Middleton 1 2 1 1 1 2 Swanson 2 0 0 0 1 0 Graveman W,4-0 1 0 0 0 1 2 Sewald S,4-5 1 0 0 0 0 1

Abreu pitched to 4 batters in the 6th, Raley pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_McCaughan (Gurriel), Raley (Crawford). WP_Abreu.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Adam Beck.

T_3:54. A_15,162 (47,929).

