Sports News

Seattle 11, Houston 8

The Associated Press
July 27, 2021 2:18 am
1 min read
      
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 8 10 8 4 7
Altuve 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .271
Brantley lf 4 1 3 0 1 0 .331
Gurriel 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .311
Alvarez dh 4 1 1 1 1 1 .283
Correa ss 5 2 2 1 0 0 .270
Tucker rf 5 1 1 3 0 1 .273
Toro 3b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .211
Straw cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .259
Maldonado c 4 1 2 2 0 1 .179
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 11 9 11 4 14
Crawford ss 4 2 3 0 0 0 .268
Haniger rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .263
Seager 3b 3 2 1 3 1 0 .217
France dh-2b 4 2 1 0 0 1 .276
Raleigh c 4 0 1 3 0 3 .148
Torrens 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .223
Kelenic cf 3 1 0 0 1 3 .102
Long Jr. 2b-lf 3 1 2 1 0 1 .192
Murphy ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .205
Sewald p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bauers lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .241
Moore ph-2b 2 1 1 4 0 1 .188
Houston 600 110 000_8 10 1
Seattle 000 331 04x_11 9 0

a-struck out for Bauers in the 6th. b-walked for Long Jr. in the 8th.

E_Garcia (1). LOB_Houston 7, Seattle 2. 2B_Correa 2 (23), Brantley (26), Raleigh (2). HR_Tucker (19), off McCaughan; Toro (6), off McCaughan; Maldonado (7), off McCaughan; Seager (19), off Garcia; Moore (10), off Raley. RBIs_Alvarez (64), Correa (56), Tucker 3 (61), Toro (20), Maldonado 2 (25), Raleigh 3 (7), Seager 3 (58), Long Jr. (17), Moore 4 (34).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Correa, Alvarez, Altuve); Seattle 1 (Kelenic). RISP_Houston 4 for 11; Seattle 4 for 8.

Runners moved up_Torrens. GIDP_Haniger.

DP_Houston 1 (Correa, Altuve, Gurriel).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Garcia 4 2-3 6 6 5 1 9 87 3.19
Abreu 1 1 1 1 1 2 23 4.24
Taylor H,4 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 23 3.33
Stanek L,1-2 H,13 2-3 1 2 2 1 1 20 4.22
Raley BS,2-4 0 1 2 2 1 0 15 6.53
Smith 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 0 7.48
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McCaughan 4 8 7 7 1 2 86 8.00
Middleton 1 2 1 1 1 2 25 5.54
Swanson 2 0 0 0 1 0 31 0.49
Graveman W,4-0 1 0 0 0 1 2 16 0.82
Sewald S,4-5 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.30

Raley pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Taylor 1-0, Raley 2-2, Smith 1-0. HBP_McCaughan (Gurriel), Raley (Crawford). WP_Abreu.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Adam Beck.

T_3:54. A_15,162 (47,929).

