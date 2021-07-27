Seattle 11, Houston 8

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|8
|10
|8
|4
|7
|
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Brantley lf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.331
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.311
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.283
|Correa ss
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.270
|Tucker rf
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.273
|Toro 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.211
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Maldonado c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.179
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|11
|9
|11
|4
|14
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.263
|Seager 3b
|3
|2
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.217
|France dh-2b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Raleigh c
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|3
|.148
|Torrens 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.223
|Kelenic cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.102
|Long Jr. 2b-lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.192
|Murphy ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.205
|Sewald p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bauers lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Moore ph-2b
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|1
|.188
|Houston
|600
|110
|000_8
|10
|1
|Seattle
|000
|331
|04x_11
|9
|0
a-struck out for Bauers in the 6th. b-walked for Long Jr. in the 8th.
E_Garcia (1). LOB_Houston 7, Seattle 2. 2B_Correa 2 (23), Brantley (26), Raleigh (2). HR_Tucker (19), off McCaughan; Toro (6), off McCaughan; Maldonado (7), off McCaughan; Seager (19), off Garcia; Moore (10), off Raley. RBIs_Alvarez (64), Correa (56), Tucker 3 (61), Toro (20), Maldonado 2 (25), Raleigh 3 (7), Seager 3 (58), Long Jr. (17), Moore 4 (34).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Correa, Alvarez, Altuve); Seattle 1 (Kelenic). RISP_Houston 4 for 11; Seattle 4 for 8.
Runners moved up_Torrens. GIDP_Haniger.
DP_Houston 1 (Correa, Altuve, Gurriel).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garcia
|4
|2-3
|6
|6
|5
|1
|9
|87
|3.19
|Abreu
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|23
|4.24
|Taylor H,4
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|3.33
|Stanek L,1-2 H,13
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|20
|4.22
|Raley BS,2-4
|0
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|15
|6.53
|Smith
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7.48
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McCaughan
|4
|
|8
|7
|7
|1
|2
|86
|8.00
|Middleton
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|25
|5.54
|Swanson
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|0.49
|Graveman W,4-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|0.82
|Sewald S,4-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.30
Raley pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored_Taylor 1-0, Raley 2-2, Smith 1-0. HBP_McCaughan (Gurriel), Raley (Crawford). WP_Abreu.
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Adam Beck.
T_3:54. A_15,162 (47,929).
