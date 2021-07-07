On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Seattle 2, Houston 0

The Associated Press
July 7, 2021 11:19 pm
< a min read
      
Houston 0 0 0
Seattle 0 2 2

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Seattle, Rowe, 1 (Roldan), 62nd minute; 2, Seattle, Ruidiaz, 10 (Smith), 90th+5.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn about agencies' continued development of their human resources programs by downloading the results of this exclusive survey.

Penalty kicks_None.

Goalies_Houston, Marko Maric, Michael Nelson; Seattle, Stefan Cleveland, Spencer Richey.

Yellow Cards_Gomez Andrade, Seattle, 33rd; Leyva, Seattle, 51st; Picault, Houston, 80th.

Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees_Chris Elliott, Diego Blas, Sorin Stoica. 4th Official_Lukasz Szpala.

___

Lineups

Houston_Marko Maric; Sam Junqua, Adam Lundqvist, Tim Parker, Zarek Valentin; Joe Corona, Derrick Jones (Darwin Ceren, 60th), Fafa Picault (Mateo Bajamich, 84th), Memo Rodriguez (Darwin Quintero, 59th), Matias Vera; Maximiliano Urruti.

Seattle_Stefan Cleveland; Xavier Arreaga, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Yeimar Gomez Andrade; Joao Paulo, Danny Leyva (Josh Atencio, 83rd), Jimmy Medranda (Bradley Shaun Smith, 83rd), Alex Roldan, Kelyn Rowe; Fredy Montero, Raul Ruidiaz.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|7 SANS 2021 Report: Top Skills Analysts...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secret Service holds memorial for Emergency Response Team canine Bolo