Seattle 4, Oakland 3

|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|3
|
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Haniger dh-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lowrie dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|France 2b-1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Laureano cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Raleigh c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|S.Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torrens 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Chapman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Graveman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Piscotty rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kelenic cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brown ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bauers rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wilson 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Moore ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kemp ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Long Jr. lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Oakland
|001
|110
|000
|—
|3
|Seattle
|030
|000
|10x
|—
|4
DP_Oakland 0, Seattle 1. LOB_Oakland 6, Seattle 5. 2B_Canha (15), France (22). HR_Chapman (12), Olson (26), Raleigh (1), Torrens (12). SB_Moore (15), Long Jr. (1).
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Montas
|6
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|10
|Diekman L,2-2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Petit
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kikuchi
|6
|
|6
|3
|3
|1
|12
|Swanson
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sewald W,6-2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Graveman S,10-12
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
HBP_Swanson (S.Murphy). WP_Montas, Diekman(3), Petit.
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T_3:17. A_21,312 (47,929).
