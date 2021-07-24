Seattle 4, Oakland 3

Oakland Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 3 7 3 Totals 31 4 7 3 Canha lf 3 0 1 1 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 Haniger dh-rf 4 0 1 0 Olson 1b 4 1 1 1 Seager 3b 4 0 1 0 Lowrie dh 3 0 0 0 France 2b-1b 3 1 2 0 Laureano cf 4 0 1 0 Raleigh c 4 1 1 2 S.Murphy c 3 0 0 0 Torrens 1b 4 1 1 1 Chapman 3b 3 1 1 1 Graveman p 0 0 0 0 Piscotty rf 2 0 1 0 Kelenic cf 3 0 0 0 Brown ph-rf 2 0 0 0 Bauers rf 2 0 0 0 Wilson 2b 2 1 0 0 Moore ph-rf 1 1 1 0 Kemp ph-2b 2 0 1 0 Long Jr. lf 2 0 0 0

Oakland 001 110 000 — 3 Seattle 030 000 10x — 4

DP_Oakland 0, Seattle 1. LOB_Oakland 6, Seattle 5. 2B_Canha (15), France (22). HR_Chapman (12), Olson (26), Raleigh (1), Torrens (12). SB_Moore (15), Long Jr. (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Montas 6 4 3 3 1 10 Diekman L,2-2 1 1 1 1 1 2 Petit 1 2 0 0 0 1

Seattle Kikuchi 6 6 3 3 1 12 Swanson 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Sewald W,6-2 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 3 Graveman S,10-12 1 0 0 0 1 2

HBP_Swanson (S.Murphy). WP_Montas, Diekman(3), Petit.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:17. A_21,312 (47,929).

