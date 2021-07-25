Trending:
Seattle 4, Oakland 3

The Associated Press
July 25, 2021 1:51 am
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 7 3 2 7
Canha lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .256
Kemp 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253
Olson 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .287
Laureano cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .242
Lowrie dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .258
S.Murphy c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .212
Chapman 3b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .218
Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .232
b-Moreland ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .239
1-Wilson pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Piscotty rf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .203
a-Brown ph-rf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .201
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 4 7 4 4 9
Crawford ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .263
Haniger rf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .265
France 1b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .277
Seager 3b 3 1 1 2 1 2 .216
Torrens dh 4 0 1 1 0 0 .227
T.Murphy c 3 0 2 1 1 1 .205
Kelenic cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .104
Moore 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .185
Bauers lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .245
Oakland 011 000 100_3 7 0
Seattle 004 000 00x_4 7 0

a-homered for Piscotty in the 7th. b-singled for Andrus in the 9th.

1-ran for Moreland in the 9th.

LOB_Oakland 6, Seattle 7. 2B_Piscotty (8). HR_Olson (27), off Gonzales; Brown (12), off Sadler. RBIs_Piscotty (14), Olson (66), Brown (30), Seager 2 (55), Torrens (25), T.Murphy (22). SB_Chapman (2). CS_Kelenic (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Lowrie, Canha, Chapman); Seattle 3 (Kelenic, Bauers, Torrens). RISP_Oakland 1 for 6; Seattle 3 for 6.

Runners moved up_Andrus.

DP_Oakland 1 (S.Murphy, Kemp, S.Murphy).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Irvin, L, 7-9 4 5 4 4 1 3 77 3.62
Wendelken 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 21 4.09
Moll 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 14 0.00
Petit 1 1 0 0 1 0 9 2.98
Diekman 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 3.26
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonzales, W, 3-5 5 2-3 5 2 2 2 4 105 5.48
Chargois, H, 9 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.12
Sadler, H, 5 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 12 2.13
Misiewicz, H, 13 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.06
Steckenrider, S, 3-6 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 2.08

Inherited runners-scored_Moll 1-0, Chargois 2-0. HBP_Irvin (France), Steckenrider (Chapman). PB_S.Murphy (1).

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_3:07. A_21,501 (47,929).

