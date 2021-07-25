Seattle 4, Oakland 3

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 7 3 2 7 Canha lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .256 Kemp 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253 Olson 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .287 Laureano cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .242 Lowrie dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .258 S.Murphy c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .212 Chapman 3b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .218 Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .232 b-Moreland ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .239 1-Wilson pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Piscotty rf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .203 a-Brown ph-rf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .201

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 4 7 4 4 9 Crawford ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .263 Haniger rf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .265 France 1b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .277 Seager 3b 3 1 1 2 1 2 .216 Torrens dh 4 0 1 1 0 0 .227 T.Murphy c 3 0 2 1 1 1 .205 Kelenic cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .104 Moore 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .185 Bauers lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .245

Oakland 011 000 100_3 7 0 Seattle 004 000 00x_4 7 0

a-homered for Piscotty in the 7th. b-singled for Andrus in the 9th.

1-ran for Moreland in the 9th.

LOB_Oakland 6, Seattle 7. 2B_Piscotty (8). HR_Olson (27), off Gonzales; Brown (12), off Sadler. RBIs_Piscotty (14), Olson (66), Brown (30), Seager 2 (55), Torrens (25), T.Murphy (22). SB_Chapman (2). CS_Kelenic (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Lowrie, Canha, Chapman); Seattle 3 (Kelenic, Bauers, Torrens). RISP_Oakland 1 for 6; Seattle 3 for 6.

Runners moved up_Andrus.

DP_Oakland 1 (S.Murphy, Kemp, S.Murphy).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Irvin, L, 7-9 4 5 4 4 1 3 77 3.62 Wendelken 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 21 4.09 Moll 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 14 0.00 Petit 1 1 0 0 1 0 9 2.98 Diekman 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 3.26

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonzales, W, 3-5 5 2-3 5 2 2 2 4 105 5.48 Chargois, H, 9 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.12 Sadler, H, 5 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 12 2.13 Misiewicz, H, 13 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.06 Steckenrider, S, 3-6 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 2.08

Inherited runners-scored_Moll 1-0, Chargois 2-0. HBP_Irvin (France), Steckenrider (Chapman). PB_S.Murphy (1).

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_3:07. A_21,501 (47,929).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.