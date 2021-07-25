Seattle 4, Oakland 3

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|2
|7
|
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|Kemp 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.287
|Laureano cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Lowrie dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|S.Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.212
|Chapman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|b-Moreland ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|1-Wilson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Piscotty rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.203
|a-Brown ph-rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.201
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|4
|7
|4
|4
|9
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Haniger rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.265
|France 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Seager 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.216
|Torrens dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.227
|T.Murphy c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.205
|Kelenic cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.104
|Moore 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.185
|Bauers lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Oakland
|011
|000
|100_3
|7
|0
|Seattle
|004
|000
|00x_4
|7
|0
a-homered for Piscotty in the 7th. b-singled for Andrus in the 9th.
1-ran for Moreland in the 9th.
LOB_Oakland 6, Seattle 7. 2B_Piscotty (8). HR_Olson (27), off Gonzales; Brown (12), off Sadler. RBIs_Piscotty (14), Olson (66), Brown (30), Seager 2 (55), Torrens (25), T.Murphy (22). SB_Chapman (2). CS_Kelenic (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Lowrie, Canha, Chapman); Seattle 3 (Kelenic, Bauers, Torrens). RISP_Oakland 1 for 6; Seattle 3 for 6.
Runners moved up_Andrus.
DP_Oakland 1 (S.Murphy, Kemp, S.Murphy).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Irvin, L, 7-9
|4
|
|5
|4
|4
|1
|3
|77
|3.62
|Wendelken
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|4.09
|Moll
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|14
|0.00
|Petit
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|2.98
|Diekman
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.26
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales, W, 3-5
|5
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|4
|105
|5.48
|Chargois, H, 9
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.12
|Sadler, H, 5
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|2.13
|Misiewicz, H, 13
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.06
|Steckenrider, S, 3-6
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.08
Inherited runners-scored_Moll 1-0, Chargois 2-0. HBP_Irvin (France), Steckenrider (Chapman). PB_S.Murphy (1).
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T_3:07. A_21,501 (47,929).
