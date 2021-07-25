Trending:
Seattle 4, Oakland 3

The Associated Press
July 25, 2021 1:51 am
< a min read
      
Oakland Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 3 7 3 Totals 30 4 7 4
Canha lf 3 0 0 0 Crawford ss 4 1 1 0
Kemp 2b 4 0 0 0 Haniger rf 3 1 0 0
Olson 1b 4 1 2 1 France 1b 3 1 1 0
Laureano cf 4 0 1 0 Seager 3b 3 1 1 2
Lowrie dh 4 0 0 0 Torrens dh 4 0 1 1
S.Murphy c 3 0 0 0 T.Murphy c 3 0 2 1
Chapman 3b 3 1 1 0 Kelenic cf 4 0 1 0
Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 Moore 2b 3 0 0 0
Moreland ph 1 0 1 0 Bauers lf 3 0 0 0
Wilson pr 0 0 0 0
Piscotty rf 2 0 1 1
Brown ph-rf 2 1 1 1
Oakland 011 000 100 3
Seattle 004 000 00x 4

DP_Oakland 1, Seattle 0. LOB_Oakland 6, Seattle 7. 2B_Piscotty (7). HR_Olson (26), Brown (11). SB_Chapman (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Irvin L,7-8 4 5 4 4 1 3
Wendelken 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2
Moll 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Petit 1 1 0 0 1 0
Diekman 1 1 0 0 0 2
Seattle
Gonzales W,2-5 5 2-3 5 2 2 2 4
Chargois H,8 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Sadler H,4 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Misiewicz H,12 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Steckenrider S,2-5 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Irvin (France), Steckenrider (Chapman).

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_3:07. A_21,501 (47,929).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

