Seattle 4, Oakland 3

Oakland Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 3 7 3 Totals 30 4 7 4 Canha lf 3 0 0 0 Crawford ss 4 1 1 0 Kemp 2b 4 0 0 0 Haniger rf 3 1 0 0 Olson 1b 4 1 2 1 France 1b 3 1 1 0 Laureano cf 4 0 1 0 Seager 3b 3 1 1 2 Lowrie dh 4 0 0 0 Torrens dh 4 0 1 1 S.Murphy c 3 0 0 0 T.Murphy c 3 0 2 1 Chapman 3b 3 1 1 0 Kelenic cf 4 0 1 0 Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 Moore 2b 3 0 0 0 Moreland ph 1 0 1 0 Bauers lf 3 0 0 0 Wilson pr 0 0 0 0 Piscotty rf 2 0 1 1 Brown ph-rf 2 1 1 1

Oakland 011 000 100 — 3 Seattle 004 000 00x — 4

DP_Oakland 1, Seattle 0. LOB_Oakland 6, Seattle 7. 2B_Piscotty (7). HR_Olson (26), Brown (11). SB_Chapman (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Irvin L,7-8 4 5 4 4 1 3 Wendelken 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 Moll 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 Petit 1 1 0 0 1 0 Diekman 1 1 0 0 0 2

Seattle Gonzales W,2-5 5 2-3 5 2 2 2 4 Chargois H,8 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Sadler H,4 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 Misiewicz H,12 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Steckenrider S,2-5 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Irvin (France), Steckenrider (Chapman).

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_3:07. A_21,501 (47,929).

