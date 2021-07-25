Seattle 4, Oakland 3

|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|
|Totals
|30
|4
|7
|4
|
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kemp 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haniger rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|France 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Laureano cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Seager 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Lowrie dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torrens dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|S.Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Murphy c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Chapman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kelenic cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moore 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moreland ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bauers lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wilson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Piscotty rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Brown ph-rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|011
|000
|100
|—
|3
|Seattle
|004
|000
|00x
|—
|4
DP_Oakland 1, Seattle 0. LOB_Oakland 6, Seattle 7. 2B_Piscotty (7). HR_Olson (26), Brown (11). SB_Chapman (1).
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Irvin L,7-8
|4
|
|5
|4
|4
|1
|3
|Wendelken
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Moll
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Petit
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Diekman
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gonzales W,2-5
|5
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Chargois H,8
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sadler H,4
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Misiewicz H,12
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Steckenrider S,2-5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Irvin (France), Steckenrider (Chapman).
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T_3:07. A_21,501 (47,929).
