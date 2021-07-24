Seattle 4, Oakland 3

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|3
|18
|
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.261
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.233
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.288
|Lowrie dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.262
|Laureano cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|S.Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.215
|Chapman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.220
|Piscotty rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.199
|Brown ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.198
|Wilson 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Kemp ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|3
|2
|13
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Haniger dh-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|France 2b-1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Raleigh c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.150
|Torrens 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.225
|Graveman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kelenic cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.101
|Bauers rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Moore ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Long Jr. lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.180
|Oakland
|001
|110
|000_3
|7
|0
|Seattle
|030
|000
|10x_4
|7
|0
a-struck out for Piscotty in the 7th. b-singled for Wilson in the 7th. c-singled for Bauers in the 7th.
LOB_Oakland 6, Seattle 5. 2B_Canha (15), France (22). HR_Chapman (12), off Kikuchi; Olson (26), off Kikuchi; Raleigh (1), off Montas; Torrens (12), off Montas. RBIs_Chapman (43), Olson (65), Canha (34), Raleigh 2 (4), Torrens (24). SB_Moore (15), Long Jr. (1). CS_Laureano (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Andrus 2); Seattle 5 (Kelenic, Raleigh, Crawford, Torrens). RISP_Oakland 0 for 2; Seattle 0 for 6.
GIDP_Olson.
DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, Torrens).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montas
|6
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|10
|102
|4.34
|Diekman L,2-2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|18
|3.35
|Petit
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.04
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi
|6
|
|6
|3
|3
|1
|12
|95
|3.95
|Swanson
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|0.55
|Sewald W,6-2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|27
|2.45
|Graveman S,10-12
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|0.87
Inherited runners-scored_Sewald 2-0. HBP_Swanson (S.Murphy). WP_Montas, Diekman(3), Petit.
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T_3:17. A_21,312 (47,929).
