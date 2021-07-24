Trending:
Seattle 4, Oakland 3

July 24, 2021
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 7 3 3 18
Canha lf 3 0 1 1 1 2 .261
Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 0 3 .233
Olson 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .288
Lowrie dh 3 0 0 0 1 3 .262
Laureano cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .242
S.Murphy c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .215
Chapman 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .220
Piscotty rf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .199
Brown ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .198
Wilson 2b 2 1 0 0 0 1 .143
Kemp ph-2b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .253
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 4 7 3 2 13
Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .267
Haniger dh-rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .262
Seager 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .217
France 2b-1b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .276
Raleigh c 4 1 1 2 0 3 .150
Torrens 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .225
Graveman p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kelenic cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .101
Bauers rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .240
Moore ph-rf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .190
Long Jr. lf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .180
Oakland 001 110 000_3 7 0
Seattle 030 000 10x_4 7 0

a-struck out for Piscotty in the 7th. b-singled for Wilson in the 7th. c-singled for Bauers in the 7th.

LOB_Oakland 6, Seattle 5. 2B_Canha (15), France (22). HR_Chapman (12), off Kikuchi; Olson (26), off Kikuchi; Raleigh (1), off Montas; Torrens (12), off Montas. RBIs_Chapman (43), Olson (65), Canha (34), Raleigh 2 (4), Torrens (24). SB_Moore (15), Long Jr. (1). CS_Laureano (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Andrus 2); Seattle 5 (Kelenic, Raleigh, Crawford, Torrens). RISP_Oakland 0 for 2; Seattle 0 for 6.

GIDP_Olson.

DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, Torrens).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montas 6 4 3 3 1 10 102 4.34
Diekman L,2-2 1 1 1 1 1 2 18 3.35
Petit 1 2 0 0 0 1 19 3.04
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kikuchi 6 6 3 3 1 12 95 3.95
Swanson 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 17 0.55
Sewald W,6-2 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 3 27 2.45
Graveman S,10-12 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 0.87

Inherited runners-scored_Sewald 2-0. HBP_Swanson (S.Murphy). WP_Montas, Diekman(3), Petit.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:17. A_21,312 (47,929).

