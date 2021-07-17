Trending:
Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 5

July 17, 2021 1:01 am
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 6 12 6 0 8
Crawford ss 5 1 0 0 0 0 .275
Haniger rf 5 3 3 2 0 0 .265
France 1b 3 1 2 1 0 1 .266
Seager 3b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .217
Torrens dh 4 0 1 1 0 2 .222
Raleigh c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Kelenic cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .103
Moore 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .183
Long Jr. lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .191
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 5 12 5 1 5
Fletcher 2b 5 2 3 1 0 0 .314
Ohtani dh 5 0 1 2 0 2 .278
Walsh 1b 5 0 3 1 0 0 .283
Gosselin lf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .298
Stassi c 4 1 2 1 0 1 .303
J.Iglesias ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .274
Eaton rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .500
Lagares cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .220
Rengifo ph 1 1 0 0 0 0 .156
Mayfield 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Wong ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .175
Seattle 103 000 200_6 12 2
Los Angeles 010 000 013_5 12 0

a-pinch hit for Lagares in the 9th. b-struck out for Mayfield in the 9th.

E_Moore (4), Crawford (8). LOB_Seattle 5, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Haniger (17), Moore (10), Eaton (1), Fletcher (17). HR_Seager (17), off Heaney; Haniger (21), off Bundy; Stassi (7), off Flexen. RBIs_Torrens (21), France (38), Seager 2 (52), Haniger 2 (54), Stassi (17), Walsh (66), Fletcher (33), Ohtani 2 (72). CS_Moore (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Raleigh, Crawford, Torrens); Los Angeles 4 (Lagares, Walsh, J.Iglesias, Gosselin). RISP_Seattle 2 for 7; Los Angeles 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Seager, Long Jr.. LIDP_Moore. GIDP_J.Iglesias.

DP_Seattle 1 (Moore, Crawford, France); Los Angeles 1 (Fletcher, Walsh, Fletcher).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Flexen W,9-3 7 6 1 1 1 2 79 3.35
Misiewicz 1 2 1 1 0 1 13 4.54
Graveman 2-3 3 3 0 0 2 28 0.93
Sewald S,3-4 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 1.38
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Heaney L,5-7 4 6 4 4 0 4 79 5.56
Wantz 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 22 0.00
Claudio 1 2 1 1 0 0 21 4.50
Bundy 1-3 3 1 1 0 1 14 6.78
Quintana 2 1 0 0 0 1 22 6.97

Inherited runners-scored_Sewald 1-0, Bundy 1-1. HBP_Heaney (France). WP_Misiewicz.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Joe West; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_3:07. A_40,880 (45,517).

