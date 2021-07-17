Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 5

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|6
|12
|6
|0
|8
|
|Crawford ss
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Haniger rf
|5
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.265
|France 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.266
|Seager 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.217
|Torrens dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.222
|Raleigh c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Kelenic cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.103
|Moore 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.183
|Long Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|5
|12
|5
|1
|5
|
|Fletcher 2b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.314
|Ohtani dh
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.278
|Walsh 1b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.283
|Gosselin lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.298
|Stassi c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.303
|J.Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Eaton rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Lagares cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Rengifo ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.156
|Mayfield 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Wong ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.175
|Seattle
|103
|000
|200_6
|12
|2
|Los Angeles
|010
|000
|013_5
|12
|0
a-pinch hit for Lagares in the 9th. b-struck out for Mayfield in the 9th.
E_Moore (4), Crawford (8). LOB_Seattle 5, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Haniger (17), Moore (10), Eaton (1), Fletcher (17). HR_Seager (17), off Heaney; Haniger (21), off Bundy; Stassi (7), off Flexen. RBIs_Torrens (21), France (38), Seager 2 (52), Haniger 2 (54), Stassi (17), Walsh (66), Fletcher (33), Ohtani 2 (72). CS_Moore (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Raleigh, Crawford, Torrens); Los Angeles 4 (Lagares, Walsh, J.Iglesias, Gosselin). RISP_Seattle 2 for 7; Los Angeles 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Seager, Long Jr.. LIDP_Moore. GIDP_J.Iglesias.
DP_Seattle 1 (Moore, Crawford, France); Los Angeles 1 (Fletcher, Walsh, Fletcher).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flexen W,9-3
|7
|
|6
|1
|1
|1
|2
|79
|3.35
|Misiewicz
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|4.54
|Graveman
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|28
|0.93
|Sewald S,3-4
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|1.38
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heaney L,5-7
|4
|
|6
|4
|4
|0
|4
|79
|5.56
|Wantz
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|0.00
|Claudio
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|21
|4.50
|Bundy
|
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|6.78
|Quintana
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|6.97
Inherited runners-scored_Sewald 1-0, Bundy 1-1. HBP_Heaney (France). WP_Misiewicz.
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Joe West; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_3:07. A_40,880 (45,517).
