Seattle 71, Los Angeles 62

LOS ANGELES (62)
Coffey 2-11 0-0 5, Kar.Samuelson 1-5 3-5 6, Zahui B 2-6 4-4 9, Sykes 4-7 0-0 8, Wheeler 8-13 5-5 22, Cox 1-3 0-0 2, Cooper 0-4 2-2 2, Guirantes 2-5 2-2 6, Holmes 1-5 0-2 2. Totals 21-59 16-20 62.
SEATTLE (71)
Kat.Samuelson 1-2 0-0 2, Stewart 8-15 9-10 27, Russell 0-1 0-0 0, Bird 1-7 0-0 3, Loyd 5-13 8-8 18, Burdick 0-0 0-0 0, Talbot 3-6 0-0 7, Magbegor 2-6 3-3 7, Canada 2-8 0-0 4, Prince 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 23-61 20-21 71.
|Los Angeles
|9
|20
|14
|19
|—
|62
|Seattle
|23
|15
|15
|18
|—
|71
3-Point Goals_Los Angeles 4-19 (Kar.Samuelson 1-3, Zahui B 1-4, Coffey 1-7, Holmes 0-2), Seattle 5-20 (Stewart 2-5, Prince 1-2, Talbot 1-2, Bird 1-5, Loyd 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Los Angeles 28 (Zahui B 9), Seattle 37 (Stewart 11). Assists_Los Angeles 8 (Wheeler 3), Seattle 11 (Bird 5). Total Fouls_Los Angeles 19, Seattle 19. A_2,730 (8,149)
