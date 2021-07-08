On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Seattle 71, Los Angeles 62

The Associated Press
July 8, 2021 12:06 am
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (62)

Coffey 2-11 0-0 5, Kar.Samuelson 1-5 3-5 6, Zahui B 2-6 4-4 9, Sykes 4-7 0-0 8, Wheeler 8-13 5-5 22, Cox 1-3 0-0 2, Cooper 0-4 2-2 2, Guirantes 2-5 2-2 6, Holmes 1-5 0-2 2. Totals 21-59 16-20 62.

SEATTLE (71)

Kat.Samuelson 1-2 0-0 2, Stewart 8-15 9-10 27, Russell 0-1 0-0 0, Bird 1-7 0-0 3, Loyd 5-13 8-8 18, Burdick 0-0 0-0 0, Talbot 3-6 0-0 7, Magbegor 2-6 3-3 7, Canada 2-8 0-0 4, Prince 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 23-61 20-21 71.

Los Angeles 9 20 14 19 62
Seattle 23 15 15 18 71

3-Point Goals_Los Angeles 4-19 (Kar.Samuelson 1-3, Zahui B 1-4, Coffey 1-7, Holmes 0-2), Seattle 5-20 (Stewart 2-5, Prince 1-2, Talbot 1-2, Bird 1-5, Loyd 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Los Angeles 28 (Zahui B 9), Seattle 37 (Stewart 11). Assists_Los Angeles 8 (Wheeler 3), Seattle 11 (Bird 5). Total Fouls_Los Angeles 19, Seattle 19. A_2,730 (8,149)

        Insight by Recorded Future: Download the results of Federal News Network's exclusive survey of four agencies about their cyber threat detection habits.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|7 SANS 2021 Report: Top Skills Analysts...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secret Service holds memorial for Emergency Response Team canine Bolo