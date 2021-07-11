Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Seattle 82, Phoenix 75

The Associated Press
July 11, 2021 8:01 pm
< a min read
      

PHOENIX (75)

Nurse 9-19 3-3 28, Turner 4-9 1-1 9, Griner 8-18 0-0 16, Diggins-Smith 4-12 8-10 17, Peddy 1-6 0-0 3, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Vaughn 1-2 0-2 2. Totals 27-67 12-16 75.

SEATTLE (82)

Samuelson 5-10 3-6 14, Stewart 5-14 2-2 13, Russell 4-5 0-0 8, Bird 5-11 0-0 13, Loyd 3-7 0-0 8, Burke 2-3 0-0 4, Canada 2-6 3-4 7, Prince 4-6 4-4 15. Totals 30-62 12-16 82.

Phoenix 23 16 17 19 75
Seattle 21 23 22 16 82

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 9-23 (Nurse 7-14, Diggins-Smith 1-3, Peddy 1-5), Seattle 10-27 (Prince 3-5, Bird 3-8, Loyd 2-3, Stewart 1-4, Samuelson 1-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 32 (Griner 9), Seattle 34 (Russell 10). Assists_Phoenix 21 (Peddy 7), Seattle 17 (Loyd 6). Total Fouls_Phoenix 21, Seattle 16. A_5,110 (8,149)

        Insight by JTEK: Learn how agencies are defining the role of cloud services today and in the future, while also emphasizing the considerations for each of those decisions by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USPTO presents Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves with copy of ancestor’s patent