Seattle 82, Phoenix 75

PHOENIX (75)
Nurse 9-19 3-3 28, Turner 4-9 1-1 9, Griner 8-18 0-0 16, Diggins-Smith 4-12 8-10 17, Peddy 1-6 0-0 3, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Vaughn 1-2 0-2 2. Totals 27-67 12-16 75.
SEATTLE (82)
Samuelson 5-10 3-6 14, Stewart 5-14 2-2 13, Russell 4-5 0-0 8, Bird 5-11 0-0 13, Loyd 3-7 0-0 8, Burke 2-3 0-0 4, Canada 2-6 3-4 7, Prince 4-6 4-4 15. Totals 30-62 12-16 82.
|Phoenix
|23
|16
|17
|19
|—
|75
|Seattle
|21
|23
|22
|16
|—
|82
3-Point Goals_Phoenix 9-23 (Nurse 7-14, Diggins-Smith 1-3, Peddy 1-5), Seattle 10-27 (Prince 3-5, Bird 3-8, Loyd 2-3, Stewart 1-4, Samuelson 1-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 32 (Griner 9), Seattle 34 (Russell 10). Assists_Phoenix 21 (Peddy 7), Seattle 17 (Loyd 6). Total Fouls_Phoenix 21, Seattle 16. A_5,110 (8,149)
