Seattle Sounders and Austin FC take the field

Seattle Sounders FC (8-1-5) vs. Austin FC (3-6-4)

Austin; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin FC +126, Seattle +208, Draw +243; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Austin FC and the Seattle Sounders take the field.

Austin FC takes the field for the fourteenth game in franchise history. Austin FC has has been outscored 14-10 through its first 13 games of MLS play.

The Sounders put together an 11-5-6 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 3-4-3 in road matches. Seattle scored 52 goals last season, averaging 2.4 per game.

The teams meet Thursday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 0-0 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin FC: Danny Hoesen (injured), Ulises Segura (injured), Aaron Schoenfeld (injured), Ben Sweat (injured), Nick Lima (injured).

Seattle: Cristian Roldan, Jordy Delem (injured), Nicolas Lodeiro (injured), Jordan Morris (injured), Alex Roldan, Will Bruin (injured), Stefan Frei (injured), Shane O’Neill (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.