Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Seattle to visit Colorado Wednesday

The Associated Press
July 21, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Seattle Mariners (51-44, third in the AL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (41-54, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: TBD Rockies: Austin Gomber (6-5, 3.68 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners travel to face the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday.

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Dell Technologies: Learn different ways agencies are taking more advantage of AI and ML tools to help exceed mission expectations by downloading this exclusive e-book.

The Rockies are 32-20 in home games in 2020. Colorado has a collective on-base percentage of .309, led by Charlie Blackmon with a mark of .362.

The Mariners are 22-24 on the road. Seattle has slugged .380 this season. Mitch Haniger leads the team with a mark of .503.

The Mariners won the last meeting 6-4. Marco Gonzales earned his second victory and Dylan Moore went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Seattle. German Marquez registered his seventh loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 35 extra base hits and is batting .257.

Haniger leads the Mariners with 58 RBIs and is batting .263.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .248 batting average, 4.79 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Mariners: 6-4, .220 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Robert Stephenson: (back), Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Antonio Senzatela: (covid-19), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Austin Gomber: (forearm), Jhoulys Chacin: (covid-19), Yency Almonte: (covid-19), Raimel Tapia: (undisclosed), Yonathan Daza: (covid-19), Chris Owings: (thumb).

        Read more: Sports News

Mariners: Justus Sheffield: (undisclosed), Casey Sadler: (shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Jake Fraley: (illness), Evan White: (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC Chairman Christopher Hanson tours the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center