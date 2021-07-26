On Air: Business of Government Hour
Serbia 72, Canada 68

The Associated Press
July 26, 2021 6:27 am
Canada (68)

S. Colley 3-5 4-4 12, N. Fields 8-14 1-2 19, M. Ayim 1-2 0-0 2, N. Raincock-Ekunwe 2-5 4-6 8, K. Nurse 6-18 3-3 16, B. Carleton 3-10 1-4 7, L. Amihere 1-4 0-0 2, S. Pellington 0-2 2-4 2, N. Achonwa 0-2 0-0 0, K. Alexander 0-1 0-0 0, A. Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, TOTAL 24-63 15-23 68

Serbia (72)

Y. Anderson 3-4 5-6 12, A. Dabovic 4-6 1-1 11, S. Vasic 6-10 2-2 16, T. Krajisnik 4-8 2-4 10, D. Stankovic 1-2 2-2 4, J. Brooks 4-9 0-0 9, A. Crvendakic 4-11 0-0 10, N. Jovanovic 0-1 0-0 0, M. Skoric 0-1 0-0 0, D. Butulija 0-0 0-0 0, TOTAL 26-52 12-15 72

Canada 13 15 17 23 68
Serbia 16 20 9 27 72

Halftime_Serbia 36, Canada 28. 3-Point Goals_Serbia 8-17 (A. Crvendakic 2-5, S. Vasic 2-3, A. Dabovic 2-2, J. Brooks 1-4, Y. Anderson 1-1, M. Skoric 0-1, N. Jovanovic 0-1), Canada 5-24 (N. Fields 2-6, S. Colley 2-3, K. Nurse 1-5, B. Carleton 0-6, N. Raincock-Ekunwe 0-2, M. Ayim 0-1, S. Pellington 0-1). Rebounds_Serbia 31 (A. Dabovic 6), Canada 25 (K. Nurse 6). Assists_Serbia 21 (A. Dabovic 5), Canada 18 (N. Achonwa 5). Total fouls_Serbia 20, Canada 21.

