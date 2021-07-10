On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Severe thunderstorm suspends play at US Senior Open in Omaha

The Associated Press
July 10, 2021 3:47 pm
1 min read
      

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A second wave of severe weather forced the suspension of play in the third round of the U.S. Senior Open on Saturday.

An overnight storm with damaging winds caused the start of play to be pushed back three hours, and players were pulled off the course at 1:49 p.m. CDT when another line of storms moved over Omaha Country Club.

Tournament leader Jim Furyk birdied the par-4 fourth hole and the par-3 fifth. As thunder rumbled, he tapped in for par on the par-5 sixth and the horn sounded to signal the stoppage of play. A downpour began about 10 minutes later.

Furyk was 6 under for the tournament, three shots ahead of playing partner Stephen Ames and Greg Kraft, who was through eight holes.

Miguel Angel Jimenez, also playing with Furyk, was 2 under.

Tournament officials had announced Friday that play would begin at 7:15 a.m. CDT with the hope of avoiding inclement weather. But heavy rain and high winds began shortly after midnight. Gusts topping 50 mph knocked over television camera towers and downed trees and left about 200,000 people across the city without electricity.

Threesomes had teed off on both the first and 10th holes starting at 10:15 a.m.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

