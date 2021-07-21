On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Shootings during Milwaukee NBA Finals celebrations wound 3

The Associated Press
July 21, 2021 6:21 am
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Two shootings in downtown Milwaukee early Wednesday as crowds celebrated the Milwaukee Bucks first NBA championship in 50 years left three people wounded, police said.

The shootings both happened about 12:42 a.m. at two locations near Water Street, police said in a statement. TV station WISN had a reporter broadcasting from the scene when multiple shots were heard, prompting people to flee.

A 22-year-old man had non-life threatening injuries from one of the shootings, police said, and a suspect was in custody.

In the other shooting, which police said happened simultaneously, a 19-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man had non-life threatening injuries. One person was in custody and other suspects were being sought, police said.

The Associated Press sent an email to a police official seeking additional information.

The celebrations came after Giannis Antetokounmpo capped one of the greatest NBA Finals ever with 50 points as Milwaukee beat the Phoenix Suns 105-98 to win the series 4-2.

