Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Skubal, Tigers to face Happ, Twins

The Associated Press
July 8, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Detroit Tigers (40-47, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (35-50, fifth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (5-7, 4.36 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 100 strikeouts) Twins: J.A. Happ (4-4, 6.09 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -138, Tigers +119; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn about agencies' continued development of their human resources programs by downloading the results of this exclusive survey.

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Detroit will face off on Thursday.

The Twins are 18-25 on their home turf. Minnesota has slugged .431 this season. Byron Buxton leads the team with a mark of .767.

The Tigers are 19-25 in road games. Detroit’s lineup has 94 home runs this season, Jonathan Schoop leads them with 16 homers.

The Tigers won the last meeting 7-3. Michael Fulmer secured his second victory and Robbie Grossman went 3-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Detroit. Tyler Duffey took his second loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson Cruz leads the Twins with 18 home runs and has 45 RBIs.

Schoop leads the Tigers with 30 extra base hits and 50 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 3-7, .239 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Tigers: 7-3, .268 batting average, 5.51 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Twins: Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Luke Farrell: (oblique), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: (hamstring), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Jake Cave: (back), Byron Buxton: (hand), Josh Donaldson: (hamstring), Mitch Garver: (groin).

Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Derek Holland: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Michael Fulmer: (back), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Victor Reyes: (intercostal), Daz Cameron: (toe).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|7 SANS 2021 Report: Top Skills Analysts...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secret Service holds memorial for Emergency Response Team canine Bolo