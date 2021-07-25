Trending:
Skubal, Tigers to take on Lynch, Royals

The Associated Press
July 25, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Detroit Tigers (47-53, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (41-55, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (6-8, 4.18 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 109 strikeouts) Royals: Daniel Lynch (0-2, 29.70 ERA, 4.50 WHIP, 4 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -104, Tigers -113; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jonathan Schoop and the Tigers will take on the Royals Sunday.

The Royals are 24-24 on their home turf. Kansas City has slugged .391 this season. Adalberto Mondesi leads the team with a mark of .833.

The Tigers have gone 19-31 away from home. Detroit has slugged .395 this season. Akil Baddoo leads the team with a .485 slugging percentage, including 28 extra-base hits and nine home runs.

The Royals won the last meeting 9-8. Jake Brentz earned his third victory and Salvador Perez went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Kansas City. Kyle Funkhouser registered his first loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perez leads the Royals with 22 home runs and is slugging .500.

Jonathan Schoop leads the Tigers with 17 home runs and is slugging .468.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, .249 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by five runs

Tigers: 7-3, .273 batting average, 3.69 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Brady Singer: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor), Emmanuel Rivera: (hand), Adalberto Mondesi: (oblique).

Tigers: Jose Urena: (groin), Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Michael Fulmer: (back), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Niko Goodrum: (calf), Daz Cameron: (toe), Isaac Paredes: (hip), Jake Rogers: (arm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved.

