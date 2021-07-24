On Air: Issues in the News
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Smyly scheduled to start for Braves at Phillies

The Associated Press
July 24, 2021 4:24 am
1 min read
      

Atlanta Braves (47-49, third in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (48-48, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Drew Smyly (7-3, 4.50 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 74 strikeouts) Phillies: Vince Velasquez (3-4, 5.00 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -116, Braves +100; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

        Insight by Sprinklr: Learn how GSA is improving customer experiencing by registering for this free webinar.

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves travel to face the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday.

The Phillies are 28-18 in home games in 2020. Philadelphia has slugged .398 this season. Bryce Harper leads the team with a .515 slugging percentage, including 33 extra-base hits and 15 home runs.

The Braves are 21-24 on the road. Atlanta has slugged .423 this season. Freddie Freeman leads the team with a mark of .514.

The Phillies won the last meeting 5-1. Zack Wheeler recorded his eighth victory and Harper went 2-for-3 with a double for Philadelphia. Max Fried registered his sixth loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 21 home runs and is slugging .481.

Freeman leads the Braves with 22 home runs and has 56 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .239 batting average, 4.07 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Braves: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), JD Hammer: (covid-19), Bailey Falter: (covid-19), Zach Eflin: (knee), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Sam Coonrod: (forearm), Chase Anderson: (covid-19), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back).

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Ian Anderson: (shoulder), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ender Inciarte: (covid-19), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee), Travis d’Arnaud: (left thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Gen. Hokanson thanks Guard members for support fighting the Bootleg Fire in Oregon