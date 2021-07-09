Trending:
Snell scheduled to start as San Diego hosts Colorado

The Associated Press
July 9, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Colorado Rockies (38-50, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (52-38, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (1-2, 5.50 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) Padres: Blake Snell (3-3, 4.99 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -235, Rockies +195; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Colorado will play on Friday.

The Padres are 32-17 in home games in 2020. San Diego has slugged .407 this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a .686 slugging percentage, including 45 extra-base hits and 28 home runs.

The Rockies have gone 7-33 away from home. Colorado is slugging .396 as a unit. Ryan McMahon leads the team with a slugging percentage of .478.

The Rockies won the last meeting 8-7. Carlos Estevez secured his second victory and Trevor Story went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs for Colorado. Austin Adams registered his first loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 45 extra base hits and is slugging .686.

McMahon leads the Rockies with 16 home runs and has 47 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .275 batting average, 5.72 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Rockies: 7-3, .266 batting average, 2.92 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Nick Ramirez: (rotator cuff), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Austin Nola: (knee).

Rockies: Robert Stephenson: (back), Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Austin Gomber: (forearm), Matt Adams: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

