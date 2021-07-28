Trending:
Snell scheduled to start for San Diego against Oakland

The Associated Press
July 28, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Oakland Athletics (56-46, second in the AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (59-44, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Sean Manaea (7-6, 3.16 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 128 strikeouts) Padres: Blake Snell (4-3, 4.93 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 104 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -137, Athletics +118; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Oakland will play on Wednesday.

The Padres are 34-19 in home games in 2020. San Diego’s lineup has 126 home runs this season, Fernando Tatis Jr. leads them with 31 homers.

The Athletics are 26-22 on the road. Oakland’s lineup has 127 home runs this season, Matt Olson leads them with 27 homers.

The Padres won the last meeting 7-4. Chris Paddack earned his seventh victory and Fernando Tatis Jr. went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for San Diego. James Kaprielian took his fourth loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 31 home runs and is batting .293.

Olson leads the Athletics with 50 extra base hits and is batting .284.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .276 batting average, 4.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Athletics: 4-6, .243 batting average, 3.32 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow).

Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chad Pinder: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

