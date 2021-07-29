Trending:
South Korea 27, Japan 24

The Associated Press
July 29, 2021 2:48 am
South Korea 27, Japan 24

South Korea 12 15 27
Japan 11 13 24

South Korea_Ryu E. 9, Jung Y. 4, Lee M. 4, Gim B. 3, Kang K. 3, Choi S. 2, Kim Y. 1, Sim H. 1.

Japan_M. Kondo 7, S. Fujii 5, M. Ishitate 3, H. Sasaki 3, A. Yokoshima 3, N. Hara 2, M. Ohyama 1.

Red Cards_None.

Referees_Mirza Kurtagic, Sweden. Mattias Wetterwik, Sweden. Bojan Lah, Slovenia. David Sok, Slovenia. Balazs Soos, Hungary. Monika Hagen, Norway. Branka Maric, Serbia.

