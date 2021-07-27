South Korea 3, Kenya 0 (25-14, 25-22, 26-24)

South Korea_Spiker-Kim H. (15-24) (won-total attempts); Blocker-Kim H. (1-9), Kim Y. (2-8), Park J. (3-5), Yang H. (3-6); Server-Kim H. (4-16), Kim Y. (1-12), Pyo S. (1-5), Yang H. (1-11); Scorer-Kim H. (20-49).

Kenya_Spiker-L. Kasaya (10-21), S. Kiprono (12-31) (won-total attempts); Blocker-E. Mukuvilani (1-1), G. Emaniman (2-9), S. Kiprono (2-6); Server-E. Mukuvilani (0-5), G. Emaniman (0-11), J. Wairimu (2-12), L. Kasaya (0-7), M. Moim (1-14), S. Kiprono (0-6); Scorer-S. Kiprono (14-43).

Referees_Sumie Myoi, Japan. Evgeny Makshanov, ROC. Jacobus Nederhoed, Netherlands.

