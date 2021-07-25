Trending:
South Korea 4, Romania 0

Romania 0, South Korea 4

South Korea 1 3 4
Romania 0 0 0

First Half_1, South Korea, Marin, 27th minute.

Second Half_2, South Korea, Won-sang, (Dong-kyeong), 59th; 3, South Korea, Lee, (penalty kick), 84th; 4, South Korea, Lee, (Min-kyu), 90th.

Yellow Cards_Seung-won, South Korea, 9th; Gheorghe, Romania, 25th; Pascanu, Romania, 67th.

Referee_Jesus Valenzuela.

