South Korea 4, Romania 0

Romania 0, South Korea 4
|South Korea
|1
|3
|—
|4
|Romania
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Half_1, South Korea, Marin, 27th minute.
Second Half_2, South Korea, Won-sang, (Dong-kyeong), 59th; 3, South Korea, Lee, (penalty kick), 84th; 4, South Korea, Lee, (Min-kyu), 90th.
Yellow Cards_Seung-won, South Korea, 9th; Gheorghe, Romania, 25th; Pascanu, Romania, 67th.
Referee_Jesus Valenzuela.
