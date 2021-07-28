South Korea 6, Honduras 0
|South Korea
|3
|3
|—
|6
|Honduras
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Half_1, South Korea, Ui-Jo, (penalty kick), 12th minute; 2, South Korea, Du-jae, (penalty kick), 19th; 3, South Korea, Ui-Jo, 45th+5.
Second Half_4, South Korea, Ui-Jo, (penalty kick), 52nd; 5, South Korea, Jin-ya, (Young-woo), 64th; 6, South Korea, Lee, (Dong-hyeon), 82nd.
Yellow Cards_Melendez Rosales, Honduras, 17th; Nunez, Honduras, 26th; Melendez, Honduras, 51st; Lee, South Korea, 65th.
Red Cards_Melendez Rosales, Honduras, 39th.
Referee_Georgi Nikolov Kabakov.
